ANCA-ER set to honor activists and friends of Hai Tahd at 14th annual virtual gathering

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is set to honor longtime activists and friends of Hai Tahd with the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award, the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region One to Watch Award at its 14th annual virtual gathering Justice for Artsakh on Thursday, February 25 at 8 pm EST on Facebook Live.

The ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award is given annually to ANCA Eastern Region activist(s) who demonstrate long-standing leadership and success on behalf of the Armenian Cause. The award is named in honor of the late Vahan Cardashian who led the American Committee for the Independence of Armenia, the precursor to the ANCA. The region is honored to present three lifelong activists with the award—Sarkis Agasarkisian, chair of the ANC of Georgia; Bearj Barsoumian, chair of the ANC of Tennessee; and, Stephen Hagopian, chair of the ANC of Southern Illinois.

Bearj Barsoumian was born and raised in Aleppo, Syria. In 1977, Barsoumian and his family moved to the United States and settled in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he currently resides.

As a family, they actively work to help strengthen ties between Armenia and the United States. Barsoumian is a leader in the Armenian community, attending events to network with senators and representatives. His advocacy efforts have led him on countless trips to district and state offices, as well as the nation’s capital where he’s met with staffers and members to keep them abreast of the legislative priorities of his fellow Tennesseans and the Armenian Diaspora.

As a grassroots organizer for the ANCA-ER, Barsoumian has spent countless hours working with the organization and his efforts have led to stopping passage of H.Res.145, an anti-Armenian resolution initiated by pro-Azerbaijan forces in the State of Tennessee, a similar resolution in Alabama. He is also working with officials in the Volunteer State to help the ANCA’s work on issues from securing a Double Tax Treaty between the US and Armenia, to creating awareness of an imperative investigation into the Madrid Principles—a profoundly flawed proposition being advanced by the US Department of State, which attempts to relinquish Artsakh’s hard won independence to Azerbaijan.

Born in Armenia in 1957, Sarkis Agasarkisian moved to the United States in 1978 where he spent 30 years in law enforcement while also being active in his family’s businesses and earning his Juris Doctorate.

Agasarkisian is heavily involved in the Armenian-American community of Georgia and has spent 35 years working on Armenian Genocide recognition in the state of Georgia and in Washington, D.C. As the chair of ANC of Georgia, he has organized the ANC of Georgia’s commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Georgia State Capitol countless times.

Additionally, Agasarkisian made his way to Armenia and Artsakh in 2019 with members of the Georgia state delegation as he has worked tirelessly for more than a decade with federal, state and local officials for the safety and security of Artsakh. A prime result of his activism, Georgia was the sixth US state to pass legislation recognizing the independence of Artsakh.

Agasarkisian also received Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s Medal of Gratitude, which is given to individuals and organizations for their tremendous contribution in restoring and developing the economy, science and culture of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, as well as for helping promote international recognition of the Republic.

Last, but certainly not least, Stephen Gregory Hagopian, born in Granite City, Illinois, graduated from Granite City High School then continued his education to receive his bachelor’s degree in political science from Westminster College in 1977.

Hagopian has been heavily involved in the Armenian-American community along with his brothers, Michael and Jeffrey Hagopian. He has served as the National Representative Assembly delegate from the Granite City parish multiple terms and served on the Armenian Apostolic Church Eastern Prelacy Executive Council for 12 years – he served as advisor for two years, then secretary for four years, as well as serving six years as council chairperson. He was also a member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) “Antranig” chapter and has been a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation “Hrair” Gomideh for 45 years. Hagopian created the Armenian National Committee of Southern Illinois along with local activists and co-created the ANC of Missouri with former and current AYF members.

He has been a member of St. Gregory Parish Church for approximately 40 years where he served as a Board of Trustee member for 24 years. Additionally, he led the construction of the new St. Gregory Church in 1997 and served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for 12 years. Hagopian currently serves as a member of the AYF Central Executive’s Alumni Council, remains active as one of the key contacts with Southern Illinois Congressional representatives and works as the vice president of Sales and Marketing at Egg Innovations, which he has done for the past 11 years.

With a focus on bringing in younger generations of ANC activists into both the ANC of Southern Illinois and ANC of Missouri, Hagopian has taught them to carry on the work of Hai Tahd. Nothing makes him prouder than seeing former AYF members grow into positions of leadership in the AYF, ANCA and church community.

“On behalf of the ANCA Eastern Region, I’d like to congratulate this year’s ANCA Eastern Region award recipients. This year’s recipients are deserving individuals who exemplify leadership and commitment to grassroots activism. Together in their leadership roles and within their communities, they have worked to create real change, awareness and garner support of our legislative priorities in their home states and in the nation’s capital. We look forward to finally being able to present them with their awards on February 25th since we had to reschedule our virtual event from October 2020 because of the Artsakh War,” said Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA-ER board chair.

The ANCA-ER Freedom Award is the highest honor the region bestows upon individuals who exhibit extraordinary courage and devotion to freedom and justice. It is presented annually at the regional gala to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions toward issues that concern Armenian-Americans.

This year, the region will honor retired US Representative Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Representative Christopher Smith (R-NJ) with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award.

Former US Representative Eliot Engel served as the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. A longtime member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus and steadfast supporter of the Armenian-American community, Chairman Engel was a strong leader and true ally of the Armenian-American community both in his district and in the region.

His consistent support of the Armenian Cause is notable in his determination to make aid to Artsakh a priority. Whether it was his support of genocide education in schools or the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the US House, he illustrated his support and worked with members of the Armenian Diaspora throughout his decades-long service in the US House of Representatives.

Whether in the halls of Congress or during his trip to Armenia, he’s shown concern for the safety and security of the Armenian Nation through his support of funding for de-mining in Artsakh or bilateral tax treaties between Armenia and the US.

One of his most notable legacies is his co-authorship of the Royce-Engel Peace Proposal for a just resolution for the Republic of Artsakh – a proposal that included a cessation of cease-fire violations by Azerbaijani forces, as well as his crucial testimony at the H.Res.296 proceedings for the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

US Representative Chris Smith was elected to office in 1980 and is currently serving his twenty-first term in the US House of Representatives representing the 4th congressional district of New Jersey. A senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he also serves as the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. A true champion of the Armenian Cause and a member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues, he has called on the Administration to recognize the Armenian Genocide, participated in numerous Capitol Hill commemorations for the Armenian Genocide and been a powerful voice for the Armenian American community.

Most recently, when he met online with ANC of New Jersey activists during the August recess, he took swift action on their requests to condemn Azerbaijani aggression – signing onto Congressman Schiff’s letter to then-US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and was an original co-sponsor of the Speier Resolution, H.Res.1165.

The ANCA Eastern Region is also introducing an inaugural award – the One to Watch Award – that celebrates emerging leaders and dedicated activists working to advance the Armenian Cause. The award is bestowed upon a passionate individual who is focused on empowering the next generation of activists. For its inaugural award, the region has chosen to honor Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian (D-MI) with the ANCA Eastern Region One to Watch Award.

A third-generation Armenian-American native of Michigan, Manoogian was elected to serve the 40th District in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2018. When she was elected, she was the youngest woman to serve in the House of Representatives and the Assistant Minority Whip for the Democrats.

State Representative Manoogian is the great-grandchild of survivors of the Armenian Genocide and an active member of the Armenian community in Metro Detroit. She attended the Armenian Relief Society Zavarian Armenian language school in Troy, Michigan for 10 years and participated in the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary summer conferences. She was also involved in the AYF and Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA).

Most recently, State Representative Manoogian has used her voice and platform to advocate for the safety and security of the Armenian nation with the introduction and passage of Michigan State House Resolution 319 to condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey’s attacks against the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia.

Lastly, the region will honor its 2020 internship participants. ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program interns Nicholas Krikorian and Aram Harumi, ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program and ANCA Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship Recipient Tatevik Khachatryan, and ANCA Eastern Region Summer Internship Program interns Garine Koushagjian and Nairi Diratsouian.

More information about the event can be found here: ANCA Eastern Region Facebook page

For more information about this year’s virtual gathering contact: ervirtual@anca.org