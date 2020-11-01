Mouradian to Offer Course on ‘Artsakh: History, Culture, and Conflict’

Prof. Khatchig Mouradian will offer an online seminar on “Artsakh: History, Culture, and Conflict” starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Organized by St. Leon Armenian Church, this four-week multimedia seminar will explore the history and culture of Artsakh—as its people confront an existential threat—and discover a legacy of creativity and resistance.

College students, adults and high school students are invited to join Professor Mouradian and his featured guests—scholars, artists and journalists.

The seminar will employ photography, poetry and art to delve into the past and shed light on the present of Artsakh and its people.

This is the third in a series of courses offered by Prof. Mouradian at St. Leon. In July, more than 50 people from across the US and a few from Europe attended the online course titled “Monuments, Names, and Racism.” A course titled “Apologies, Non-Apologies, and Reparations: A Global Perspective,” in August and September drew an even larger group of participants. Participants included artists, authors, journalists, professors, members of the clergy, PhD, undergraduate and high school students, and professionals from all walks of life.

Classes will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays starting Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Tuition for four sessions (75-minute classes) is a $50 donation per household to St. Leon Armenian Church. All donations will benefit Armenia Fund.

Click here to register. For questions, call Ara N. Araz at 917-837-1297 or email ara@edrcorp.net.

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, where he also heads the Armenian studies program. His book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 is forthcoming in 2020.