ARS-Eastern USA Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of its ARS Lazarian Graduate and Undergraduate Scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021. We wish you all a successful and safe academic year.

The scholarships are based on merit, financial need and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and be enrolled in a four year college or university in the US.

The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.

The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.

The ARS, founded in 1910, is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,100 members in 31 chapters, located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River.

The 2021 scholarship application deadline is April 1st.

Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients

Aghajanian Viktor Finance/Econometrics, Tech. Johns Hopkins University
Avedissian Nanar Public Relations Emerson College
Baghdasaryan Ani Analytics/Data Science University of Chicago
Bahnan Rita Physician Assistant Mass College of Pharmacy
Hakobyan Manana Data Science/Social Science Harvard University
Hardy Natalie Health Care Ethics Saint Louis University
Hovhanesian Noushig Masters in Business Administration Saint Joseph University
Kalajian Taleen Dental Medicine UCONN
Khatchatourian Ani Speech Language Pathology Emerson College
Karayan Lilit Applied Computer Science Univ. of West Georgia
Khorenyan Mariam Global Affairs New York University
Meloyan Artak PhD in Agriculture University of WI
Sahakyan Hasmik Masters in Public Admin in Dev Practice Columbia University
Sarkissyan Narek Law University of PA
Sirabonian Sabrina Osteopathic Medicine Liberty University
Sulakian Sona Law University of Southern California
Vardanyan Arman Masters in Public Relations Emerson College
Tcholakian Haigan Education Michigan State University

Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients

Asadurian Sevan Biology/Pre-Med Ramapo College, NJ
Diratsouian Nairi Psychology Ramapo College, NJ
Mardamyan Hayk Economics University of Minnesota
Tecimler Lara Biology Ramapo College, NJ
Artyunyan Alis Armen Business Montclair State University
Baronian Lori Undeclared Mount Holyoke College
Kiledjian Kevork Biology/Physical Therapy Ramapo College, NJ
Hovhannisyan Sargis Bio-Chem/Bio-Engineering University of Washington
Mahrokhian Sanan Biology Northeastern University
Arouch Serg Engineering Physics Fordham University
Baronian Tvene Undeclared William Smith College
Boursalian Nanar Software Engineering San Jose State
Ebrimian Arev Communication St. John’s University
Varjabedian Lara Architectural Engineering Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Bijimanian Mari Sociology St. John’s University
Dekirmenjian Violette Elementary Education North Central College
Ezgilioglu Grace Fashion Design Fashion Institute
Minassian Carrie Medical Lab Science University of Rhode Island
Mesrobian Kalina International Relations American University
Tekeyan Levon Aerospace Engineering Syracuse University
Arouch Vano Accounting Ramapo College, NJ
Gomtsyan Tatev Environmental and Data Science University of Virginia
Bardakjian Lena Public Relations Boston University
Ezgilioglu Victoria Physical Therapy Ramapo College, NJ
Khachatryan Davit Journalism Stats/Russian University of Wisconsin
Armenian Relief Society Eastern U.S.

The ARS Eastern USA has 32 chapters located throughout the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southeastern regions of the United States. Please contact the ARS Eastern U.S. Regional Office (arseastus@gmail.com) if you would like more information about a chapter near you.

