ARS-Eastern USA Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of its ARS Lazarian Graduate and Undergraduate Scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021. We wish you all a successful and safe academic year.
The scholarships are based on merit, financial need and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and be enrolled in a four year college or university in the US.
The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.
The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.
The ARS, founded in 1910, is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,100 members in 31 chapters, located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River.
The 2021 scholarship application deadline is April 1st.
Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients
|Aghajanian
|Viktor
|Finance/Econometrics, Tech.
|Johns Hopkins University
|Avedissian
|Nanar
|Public Relations
|Emerson College
|Baghdasaryan
|Ani
|Analytics/Data Science
|University of Chicago
|Bahnan
|Rita
|Physician Assistant
|Mass College of Pharmacy
|Hakobyan
|Manana
|Data Science/Social Science
|Harvard University
|Hardy
|Natalie
|Health Care Ethics
|Saint Louis University
|Hovhanesian
|Noushig
|Masters in Business Administration
|Saint Joseph University
|Kalajian
|Taleen
|Dental Medicine
|UCONN
|Khatchatourian
|Ani
|Speech Language Pathology
|Emerson College
|Karayan
|Lilit
|Applied Computer Science
|Univ. of West Georgia
|Khorenyan
|Mariam
|Global Affairs
|New York University
|Meloyan
|Artak
|PhD in Agriculture
|University of WI
|Sahakyan
|Hasmik
|Masters in Public Admin in Dev Practice
|Columbia University
|Sarkissyan
|Narek
|Law
|University of PA
|Sirabonian
|Sabrina
|Osteopathic Medicine
|Liberty University
|Sulakian
|Sona
|Law
|University of Southern California
|Vardanyan
|Arman
|Masters in Public Relations
|Emerson College
|Tcholakian
|Haigan
|Education
|Michigan State University
Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients
|Asadurian
|Sevan
|Biology/Pre-Med
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Diratsouian
|Nairi
|Psychology
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Mardamyan
|Hayk
|Economics
|University of Minnesota
|Tecimler
|Lara
|Biology
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Artyunyan
|Alis Armen
|Business
|Montclair State University
|Baronian
|Lori
|Undeclared
|Mount Holyoke College
|Kiledjian
|Kevork
|Biology/Physical Therapy
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Hovhannisyan
|Sargis
|Bio-Chem/Bio-Engineering
|University of Washington
|Mahrokhian
|Sanan
|Biology
|Northeastern University
|Arouch
|Serg
|Engineering Physics
|Fordham University
|Baronian
|Tvene
|Undeclared
|William Smith College
|Boursalian
|Nanar
|Software Engineering
|San Jose State
|Ebrimian
|Arev
|Communication
|St. John’s University
|Varjabedian
|Lara
|Architectural Engineering
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Bijimanian
|Mari
|Sociology
|St. John’s University
|Dekirmenjian
|Violette
|Elementary Education
|North Central College
|Ezgilioglu
|Grace
|Fashion Design
|Fashion Institute
|Minassian
|Carrie
|Medical Lab Science
|University of Rhode Island
|Mesrobian
|Kalina
|International Relations
|American University
|Tekeyan
|Levon
|Aerospace Engineering
|Syracuse University
|Arouch
|Vano
|Accounting
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Gomtsyan
|Tatev
|Environmental and Data Science
|University of Virginia
|Bardakjian
|Lena
|Public Relations
|Boston University
|Ezgilioglu
|Victoria
|Physical Therapy
|Ramapo College, NJ
|Khachatryan
|Davit
|Journalism Stats/Russian
|University of Wisconsin
Be the first to comment