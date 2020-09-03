ARS-Eastern USA Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Board of Regional Directors of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, Inc. has announced the recipients of its ARS Lazarian Graduate and Undergraduate Scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021. We wish you all a successful and safe academic year.

The scholarships are based on merit, financial need and involvement in the Armenian community. Recipients must be of Armenian descent and be enrolled in a four year college or university in the US.

The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students for over three decades.

The ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund has also granted hundreds of generous scholarships to deserving graduate students.

The ARS, founded in 1910, is a nonprofit, charitable organization comprised of Armenians who volunteer their time and effort to support the educational and humanitarian needs of the Armenian people throughout the world. The ARS Eastern USA consists of 1,100 members in 31 chapters, located throughout the states east of the Mississippi River.

The 2021 scholarship application deadline is April 1st.

Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients

Aghajanian Viktor Finance/Econometrics, Tech. Johns Hopkins University Avedissian Nanar Public Relations Emerson College Baghdasaryan Ani Analytics/Data Science University of Chicago Bahnan Rita Physician Assistant Mass College of Pharmacy Hakobyan Manana Data Science/Social Science Harvard University Hardy Natalie Health Care Ethics Saint Louis University Hovhanesian Noushig Masters in Business Administration Saint Joseph University Kalajian Taleen Dental Medicine UCONN Khatchatourian Ani Speech Language Pathology Emerson College Karayan Lilit Applied Computer Science Univ. of West Georgia Khorenyan Mariam Global Affairs New York University Meloyan Artak PhD in Agriculture University of WI Sahakyan Hasmik Masters in Public Admin in Dev Practice Columbia University Sarkissyan Narek Law University of PA Sirabonian Sabrina Osteopathic Medicine Liberty University Sulakian Sona Law University of Southern California Vardanyan Arman Masters in Public Relations Emerson College Tcholakian Haigan Education Michigan State University

Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients