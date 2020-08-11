ARS sends medical supplies to Artsakh amid COVID-19

With the efforts of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), an additional shipment of 75 non-contact infrared thermometers (NCITs) was delivered to the Ministry of Health of Republic of Artsakh (MOH) on August 8, 2020 to help in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Representatives from the ARS and ARF of Artsakh delivered the thermometers to the Ministry of Health. The shipment was sent in a joint effort between the ARS and the ARF. All expenses were covered by the ARF Central Committee of Canada.

The ARS thanks all ARS donors, entities and members who show their continuous support to its ongoing efforts in assisting our brothers and sisters in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. 

