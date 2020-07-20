NAASR to Present “Armenia Report: Flare-Up on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border”

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues will present an online discussion on Thursday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern U.S. time) focusing on the recent flare-up of violence on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Tavush.

The program will be moderated by Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Stonehill College. It will feature a panel of experts including Antranig Kasbarian, Director of Development, Tufenkian Foundation; Arsen Kharatyan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, AliQ Media, former advisor to Prime Minister; and Maria Titizian, Editor-in-Chief, EVN Report, Lecturer, American University of Armenia.

This event will be held live on Zoom (registration required) and streaming on NAASR’s YouTube channel.