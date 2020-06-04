In Memory of Dr. Raffy Hovanessian

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee was saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Raffy Hovanessian after a long, brave fight against cancer on the evening of May 27, at the age of 81 in Fort Lee, NJ. He leaves behind his beloved wife Shoghag, his children Armen, Ani and Aileen, his seven grandchildren and the legacy of a good man.

As a physician, Dr. Hovanessian was highly esteemed by colleagues and patients alike, acknowledged around the world as a leader in his field. But his choice of profession, as a healer, revealed something even deeper in Raffy’s character: his native desire to care for people. It was a virtue he learned at the feet of his parents Arakel and Dirouhie, both Genocide survivors, from Raffy’s earliest days in Aleppo and Beirut.

Dr. Hovanessian was a benefactor of the Armenian Church and nation, and he was supportive of humanitarian, political, religious and cultural efforts. He was a supporter of the Hairenik Association, ARF, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Relief Society, Hamazkayin and others.

His partner and inspiration in every activity was his cherished wife of 55 years, Shoghag. The two were inseparable and complemented each other in every way.

Dr. Raffy would always speak from the heart, with characteristic honesty—and also with faith that his openness would inspire good will and peace in all of his dealings. It was this generosity of heart that made him beloved by countless friends, relatives, colleagues and associates.

We join with Armenians across America and around the world in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Raffy Hovanessian.

This great loss, which came as Armenians worldwide collectively marked May 28 as a milestone – even more, a pivot – in our long national journey – speaks to the vital role that he played as a bridge between eras, a builder of our community, and a champion of our cause.

Son of survivors, he found the sparks among our ashes.

He kindled the flame. Lit the torch. And held it high.

His love kept us warm, his fire showed the way.

We live today in his still bright light.

RIP Dr. Raffy.