Providence ARF to Host Virtual Commemoration of the 102nd Anniversary of the First Republic

The Providence Kristapor Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) will hold a virtual celebration of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia on Thursday, May 28 at noon. The event will be presented live on the Armenian Cultural Association of America-Rhode Island (ACAA-RI) Facebook page and will feature congratulatory messages from the local ARF, Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI), Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Arax and Ani chapters, Providence Varantian Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) chapter and Providence Homenetmen.

Commemorating this year’s 102nd anniversary remains as important as each annual celebration of the valiant efforts of our nation’s founders on the heels of the decimation of our population from the Armenian Genocide. In 2018 on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic, the ACAA-RI and the ARF held a magnificent celebratory concert at the Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul in Providence. The professionally produced video of this concert will also be featured during the virtual event on May 28. Tune in at noon to join the Rhode Island community in congratulating all the courageous heroes responsible for establishing the First Republic of Armenia.