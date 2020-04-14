Aznavour Foundation Contributes to Fight Against COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak in the beginning of 2020 has already affected more than one million people in every corner of the world. It is a historic disaster that disrupted every aspect of our lives.

“Today, all countries are facing challenges in the field of healthcare. However, we are certain that together we can overcome this disease by being more united, more caring and more responsible. Many years ago, Charles Aznavour stood by Armenia and its people in a difficult time and commenced humanitarian activities. Pursuant to Charles Aznavour’s values, the Aznavour Foundation joins the worldwide fight against COVID-19,” highlighted Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder and Chairman of Board of the Aznavour Foundation.

In close cooperation with Armenia’s Ministry of Health, the Aznavour Foundation has enabled the purchase of more than 5,000 N95 masks and 1,000 protective jumpsuits for doctors and nurses, as well as the delivery of more than 7,000 liters of disinfectant to medical care facilities.

The Aznavour Foundation expresses its gratitude to all health personnel and volunteers who are risking their lives to save others.

This initiative by the Aznavour Foundation was made possible with the generous support of Armen Grishkyan, the Foundations “Armenia” and “Philippossian et Pilossian” from Switzerland and other donors.

Please follow the instructions in your countries to keep safe and save lives!

