Project SAVE Presents 2020 Calendar: Our Armenian Spirit

Project SAVE Archives’ 2020 calendar “Our Armenian Spirit” celebrates Armenian identity, sharing treasured cultural elements such as music, food, family, and faith. A century after the Armenian Genocide, our objective is to amplify the themes that thrive across generations and distant lands, which reflect today’s vibrant Armenia and the Armenian people worldwide.

The thread of tradition runs through these photos and their stories, creating a tapestry of dynamic Armenian life.

Amassed from individuals, family members, and organizations, the photographs in our archives span the globe and every decade since 1860.

In addition to showcasing Project SAVE’s diverse and inspiring collection of photographs, our calendar is our major fundraising effort, supporting our ongoing work of collecting, documenting and preserving photographs of all subjects and periods relating to Armenian people.

Calendars make great Christmas gifts for family and friends or as hostess gifts during this festive season. They can be picked up in our Watertown Square office or ordered online to be shipped near and far.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.