The Cafesjian Center for the Arts Presents Exiles and Dreamers

YEREVAN—The Cafesjian Center for the Arts has announced the opening of the exhibition, Exiles and Dreamers: Panorama of 20th Century Graphic Arts from the Armenian Diaspora, featuring a selection from art historian and curator Vigen Galstyan’s collection. This is the fourth exhibition in the Yerevan Collectors’ Choice series at the Center.

Selected from a private collection of international, 20th century graphic arts, the show brings together close to 60 works created by 44 Armenian artists living and working on different continents in different countries and artistic centers. The exhibition generally traces the development of modern art throughout the last century from the perspectives of Diasporan Armenians who participated in its development. Some of these perspectives are well-known in Armenia and elsewhere, while many others must be discovered anew. Collectively, they allow us to explore how the creative practices of diasporan artists enhanced notions of modern Armenian art, which were being formulated in Eastern Armenian centers between the 1900s and the 1990s.

“For an institution founded by a private collector, the Cafesjian Center for the Arts has always focused on presenting art not generally accessible to a wider public. However, Exiles and Dreamers unveils not only a hidden treasury of graphic art, but also uncovers a constellation of Armenian artists from the Diaspora who are unknown even in local professional circles. Most of them have never been exhibited in Armenia before”, stated the Acting Executive Director of CCA, Vahagn Marabyan.

The public dates for the exhibition are November 29, 2019 to March 1, 2020. The admission will be free of charge.

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts is dedicated to bringing the best of contemporary art to Armenia and presenting the best of Armenian culture to the world. Having celebrated its grand opening in November 2009, CCA continues to exhibit unique works of modern art, offers a wide variety of exhibitions and a diverse program of lectures, films, concerts and numerous educational initiatives for children and adults. The annual visitation of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts exceeds one million people.

