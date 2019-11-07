ANCA-ER Banquet to Honor Local Merrimack Valley Activists

LOWELL, Mass.– Armenian National Committee of Merrimack Valley activists Aram, Armen and Ara Jeknavorian will be honored with the prestigious Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award at the 13th annual ANCA Eastern Region banquet on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the U Mass Lowell Inn & Conference Center located at 50 Warren Street, Lowell, MA 01852. This year’s banquet will begin at 6 pm with cocktails and silent auction before the dinner and awards program commences at 7:30 pm.

The Vahan Cardashian Award is given annually to ANCA Eastern Region activist(s) who demonstrate long-standing leadership and success on behalf of the Armenian Cause. The award is named in honor of the late Vahan Cardashian who led the American Committee for the Independence of Armenia (ACIA), the precursor to the Armenian National Committee of America.

The Jeknavorian brothers have worked diligently within the Armenian community to promote Armenian American issues as well as civic activism and awareness. Along with building key congressional relationships throughout the years, Aram, Armen and Ara have worked tirelessly in positions of leadership for the ANC of Merrimack Valley and numerous other Armenian American organizations throughout Northern Massachusetts.

“Our community is so proud and honored to have the Jeknavorian brothers recognized for their unwavering commitment to both the ANCA and the entire Merrimack Valley Armenian community. All three brothers have devoted their lives to promoting Hai Tahd and advocating on behalf of Armenia and Artsakh. The ANC of Merrimack Valley is eager to see our friends and supporters join us in honoring the Jeknavorian brothers for their continued efforts, which have led to significant political support from numerous elected officials in our area,” said Muriel Parseghian, 2019 ANCA-ER Banquet Committee member and ANC of Merrimack Valley Member

Aram, Armen and Ara Jeknavorian, natives of Lowell, MA, have served and held leadership positions with numerous Armenian organizations and committees supporting a diverse range of Armenian causes. They are alumni of the former Lowell Ararat AYF Chapter, long time members of the Lowell Aharonian ARF Gomideh, the Merrimack Valley ANC, the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Merrimack Valley, the Armenian Genocide Monument Committee, and the Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell. In addition, they play an active role in the parishes of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, Chelmsford and St. Gregory Armenian Church, North Andover.

Among their many projects undertaken over the years, the creation and dedication of the Mother’s Hands Armenian Genocide Monument at Lowell City Hall is especially cherished by the Jeknavorian brothers. The Jeknavorian brothers attribute their service to Hai Tad and the Armenian Community to their beloved parents, Abraham and Flora Jeknavorian, who served as inspiring role models through their life-long, dedicated involvement in the ARF, ARS and the Armenian Church.

The evening’s honorees also include Congressman Jim McGovern and Dr. Taner Akçam who will receive the ANCA-ER Freedom Award.

Heather Apigian Karafian will serve as the mistress of ceremonies and special guests include Congresswoman Lori Trahan who will introduce Congressman McGovern as well as the 2019 ANCA Eastern Region ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns Roubina Bozoian (New Jersey), Nairi Diratousian (New Jersey), Mary Galstian (Massachusetts), Daron Pogharian (Pennsylvania) and Lucine Poturyan (Connecticut) who was the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship Recipient. ANCA-ER 2019 LSI Intern Mary Galstian will perform the national anthems.

For more information about this year’s banquet, please call (917) 428-1918 or email erbanquet@anca.org.