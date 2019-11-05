ANCA-ER Banquet to Feature Exceptional Silent Auction Items

LOWELL, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region will host its 13th annual ANCA-ER banquet on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center located at 50 Warren Street, Lowell, MA 01852. The banquet is an opportunity to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian cause. The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner and an awards program at 7:30 pm.

This year’s silent auction features an impressive selection of items from Armenia, unique pieces of art, jewelry, gourmet wine and coffee, books and natural skincare products with ingredients from the highlands of Armenia.

“We are so happy to feature these new and unique items in the auction this year,” said ANCA-ER Banquet Co-Chair Nairee Hagopian. “The planning committee thanks all of the donors and encourages our community members to patron these Armenian-owned businesses.”

Corporate donors featured in this year’s silent auction include:

Henry’s House of Coffee – San Francisco based coffee roasting company. The Kalebjians have been roasting coffee since 1965 specializing in darker roasts that have a smooth finish and are never bitter.

Nairian Natural Skincare donated an essential set of products to keep your skin moisturized and radiant through the winter months. Lovingly crafted from ingredients grown, created and bottled in the Armenian highlands.

Truly Madly Ink – Los Angeles based calligrapher Angela Kazanchyan designed a limited edition Armenian Alphabet espresso cup and saucer.

Lebanese Arak Corporation a.k.a. LAC Products – Founded by Garabed Kurkjian in 1938, it grew under his sons Krikor and Garbis, then grandsons Garo, Ara and Brett. LAC has evolved from its origins in Lebanon to a modern international beverage company in the U.S.

Everything you want to know about Armenian wines the book “Armenian Vine and Wine” donated by Abril Bookstore teaches us about the history of the people who made it and about the traditions and culture of places where this amazing diversity of native grapes gives birth to unique wines.

Other items include an AYF Camp Haiastan and Armenian Heritage Cruise package, a copy of “The Promise” script donated by Terry George, as well as other items donated by: Angel Dulgarian, Sona Dulgarian, Armen and Sossy Jeknavorian, Pearl Bargamian, Anoush Bargamian, Ani Babayan, Linda Kechejian, Vartouhi Chiloyan, Ara Jeknavorian, Aram Jeknavorian, Tamar Kaloustian, Valot Athakhanian, Maral Karagozian, Astghig Kevorkian, Chris Bohjalian, Terry George, BRAG Jewelers, ARF Hairenik, Claire Karibian, Story Time Foods, Mark K., Houri Guevikian and Nairee Hagopian.

For more information about this year’s banquet, call (917) 428-1918 or email erbanquet@anca.org.

