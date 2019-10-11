Armenian Relief Society’s Call to Action

The 72nd International Convention of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) which is currently being held in Montreal, Canada, since October 7, 2019 with 71 delegates and attendees, stands in solidarity with our Syrian Armenian compatriots, who are being subjected to attacks by the Turkish army against innocent civilians.

Unfortunately, during the past days, in northeastern Syrian towns of Kamishli, Hasakah and Derik, many of the 600 Armenian families have been forced to flee their homes in order to escape the bombardments.

During these difficult times, the Syrian Armenian Relief Aid should be a priority and the ARS calls its entities to extend their healing hands to the Syrian-Armenians, so that they may feel they are being supported by the global Armenian homeland and Diasporan communities.

The convention concerned for the well being of our compatriots, condemns the inhumane violence.