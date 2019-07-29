Zoravik: In Solidarity with Refugees

Zoravik stands in solidarity with the refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers currently being targeted by the Trump administration. As a community of refugees and descendants of refugees, we condemn all forms of identity-based persecution and racism.
No child should ever be separated from their parents, guardians or family. We are sickened by the abusive and unsanitary conditions that children and adults are being subjected to in so-called detention centers across the southern border. Furthermore, we condemn the use of raids to their homes and places of work and worship.
As a people who have experienced the trauma of displacement and the need to seek asylum, we as Armenians condemn the escalating terror and dehumanizing treatment of Latin American migrants at the hands of CBP and ICE agents. We know the impact of deportations. We know from our own history the emotional harm and the devastation inflicted upon children who are forcefully and violently separated from their families. We know that state violence on such a scale causes psychological trauma that is passed on for generations to come.
As a collective dedicated to fighting for justice for all peoples, we condemn the President and his administration for their virulently racist, anti-immigrant, xenophobic policies. We condemn all those who continue to terrorize and perpetrate violence at the border and across the country in their name. We call for ICE to be abolished, for the camps to be closed and for all children to be reunited with their families. We call on Congress to make meaningful immigration reform a priority.
We ask all Armenians to reflect on our own traumatic history, and urge you, and your church or organizations, to take action now to help those who are fleeing oppression and seeking refuge and a safe haven in this country.
As an Armenian collective, we say:
No more raids! No more deportations! Close the camps and abolish ICE now!
In Solidarity,
Զօրավիգ
Zoravik – Armenian Activist Collective
As each day’s news cycle reveals the abuse and numbers of deportations of Latin American children and their families across the United States, it is heartening to see that an Armenian group has issued a statement of solidarity with the asylum seekers. Let’s hope that other Armenian organizations, activist groups and religious institutions will add their voices to this growing chorus of condemnation.
As descendants of immigrants and refugees ourselves, we as Armenians have a moral obligation to speak out and condemn the human rights violations taking place at the Southern border and within the US.
This statement explains clearly what the stakes are and why – as humans, as Armenians – we should care. Kudos to the authors for taking the time to write this. I encourage everyone to share widely.
Armenians ahould be proud for taking such non-compromising position on the protection of refugees from further harm as they have suffered enough through their hundreds of miles journey. The human society can not be indifferent to the plight of refugees, who seek safer environment for their families by coming to our shores.