ARS Detroit Tzolig Chapter Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Tzolig Chapter of Greater Detroit recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding with a great gala in Dearborn, Michigan last month. Armenchik performed for more than 400 people from every corner of the Greater Detroit Armenian community.

During her welcome address, Tamitza Dakissian, Chair of ARS Tzolig Chapter, offered a brief history of the chapter, which was founded by eight women in 1979. Three of the original founders were present at the event.

Raffi Ourlian, the Chairman of Detroit’s Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Azadamard Gomideh, congratulated the chapter and praised its achievements. Ani Attar, Chair of ARS Eastern Region and one of the original founders, also expressed her pride as a leader in the chapter.

In a symbolic moment, a dozen candle holders joined Mr. & Mrs. Herman Hintirian (Honorary Chairman) and event sponsor Roger George Basmajian in a short ceremony.

All proceeds from the event will be supporting ARS projects in Armenia and the Diaspora.