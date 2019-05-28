ARF Delegation Meets with President Sarkissian

YEREVAN—Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met with a delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), headed by the party’s Bureau chairperson Hagop Der Khatchadourian and ARF Armenia Supreme Council chairperson Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

Upon the delegation’s request, the president discussed a number of presidential initiatives, particularly a “Summit of Minds” planned to be held in Yerevan. The summit aims to bring together the world’s leading think tanks, current and past political leaders and representatives of companies spearheading high-tech innovation.

Der Khatchadourian, in turn, welcomed the initiative to bring the world’s leading minds together in Armenia.

Issues of pan-Armenian significance were also on the meeting’s agenda. The participants in the meeting emphasized the importance of focusing efforts on building a country that is strong, advanced and anchored in the rule of law.

Noting the challenges and issues facing the country, the participants in the meeting emphasized the necessity to enact reform in a multitude of arenas and agreed that these changes need to be implemented in an atmosphere of tolerance.