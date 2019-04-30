Hartford Remembers the Armenian Genocide with Statehouse Event

HARTFORD, Conn.—The historic Connecticut House of Representative Chambers was filled to overflow for the 104th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide on April 27.

Connecticut State Representative Edwin Vargas, Jr. (D-Hartford) was in attendance and introduced keynote speaker Salpi Ghazarian of the University of Southern California’s Institute for Armenian Studies. Ghazarian gave a first-hand account of recent changes in the Republic of Armenia, hailed worldwide as the Velvet Revolution. She identified challenges facing the some three million residents of Armenia and six million throughout the diaspora. She structured a hopeful scenario with continued progress for the Republic by synergistic efforts by those in Armenia and throughout the world.

The solemn commemoration took on colorful and meaningful overtones with young children in traditional Armenian daraz and a skillful group of dancers from Hartford’s St. George Armenian Church performing a thoughtful and stirring memorial dance to music by Gomidas Vartabed.

The committee also honored the late Nancy A. Humphreys, former Dean of the University of Connecticut School of Social Work, for her groundbreaking efforts in establishing social work as a profession in Armenia. Kristin Asadourian gave a poignant presentation on her interactions with Dean Humphreys and what she learned about herself, her background and her profession from being one of Dean Humphreys’ students.

The flag of the Republic of Armenia flew over the Connecticut State Capitol from April 21 through April 27, 2019.