Message on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

This year the Armenian nation is commemorating the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The hundred years of impunity and lack of reparations since Turkey committed the Armenian Genocide continue to have a negative impact on all of humanity.

If Turkey had been brought to account, the genocides of Cambodia and Rwanda would not have happened; especially in the 21st century, the deportation of the indigenous people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from their historical homeland, the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the occupation of the homeland itself, as well as the looting of national, state and individual properties and destruction of centuries-old historical and cultural heritage, would not have happened. In the present age of mass media and means of communication, unfortunately, we continue to witness such genocidal crimes. Almost a year after what happened in Artsakh, today we see another injustice, another suffering and tragedy.

It is as a result of the lack of a proper and practical response to the crimes committed against the Armenian nation and states that Israel, the strategic ally of Turkey and Azerbaijan, dares to commit its genocidal crime against the Palestinian people today.

However, the victory of justice and law is inevitable. On the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we renew our will to continue the struggle for justice, and we gratefully remember the honorable attitude of the Arab and Iranian fraternal peoples – based on noble human and religious principles – towards the Armenians who survived the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by Turkey. Our struggle will continue.

Armenian National Committee – Middle East

April 23, 2024