AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Condemns Vandalism at LA Armenian Schools

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region strongly condemns the hate crime and incident committed at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School against the broader Armenian community on the morning of January 29 in Los Angeles. This act connotes the continued violence and aggression on the part of Turkey against Armenians, over a hundred years after the Armenian Genocide began. Armenian students deserve to be safe in their places of learning, and Armenians deserve to be safe around the world.

The century-long inaction of the United States government has allowed the continuation for this kind of aggression and hatred from the Turks against the Armenians right here in America. By refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide as what it is—a genocide—the US government has allowed these genocidal attitudes to fester. The AYF-YOARF will keep fighting against incidents of hate, until there is recognition, reparations and due justice served. The genocide of the Armenian people will not have an end, as long as the Armenian community keeps facing acts of animosity from genocide deniers. While we continue to defend every individual’s right to free speech in this country, these types of attacks directed toward individuals or groups are inconsistent with the values of respect, civility and equality. This incident reminds us of the need to combat hate and harassment in all forms.

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region stands in solidarity with the AYF Western United States and the California Armenian community as a whole and urges Armenians and our allies to spread awareness of these hate crimes, the Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity taking place in our world today.

AYF-YOARF Central Executive, Eastern Region

AYF-YOARF Central Hai Tahd Council