In Loving Memory of Jack DerAvedisian

Jack DerAvedisian, owner of Omni Foods in Watertown, died on October 23, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Thelma (Melkonian) DerAvedisian of 68 years and a devoted father to Suren DerAvedisian and his wife Sharon and Christine Mardoian and her husband Jack. DerAvedisian was the loving grandfather of Kirk and his wife Tamar; Alec, Melineh and her husband Kevork Chavoush; Adam and Adrineh. He was also blessed with two great grandchildren. Jack was the brother of Helen Dooley, Sonia DerAvedisian and the late Ralph DerAvedisian. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jack was employed by the Star Market grocery stores for thirty-five years, starting off as a clerk and working his way up to becoming Executive Vice-President of Retail Store Operations. After he retired from Star Market, he opened his own grocery store chain with his wife. They started their first store in Gilford, New Hampshire, and later expanded into Massachusetts as Omni Foods. During this time, Jack was highlighted in a special feature broadcast by CNN’s Neil Cavuto as a businessman of the highest ethics and business standards. Jack kept employees of the Chestnut Hill Omni Foods store at full pay and benefits when it was damaged and forced to close for many months after a fire destroyed the shopping center. Jack was also proud of his Armenian ancestry and heritage; he was a leading member of the group which built the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown that opened in 1980. Among his many awards and honors, Jack was awarded the title of Prince of Cilicia, the highest award given by the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia. Jack was also a member of the Council of Armenian Executives.