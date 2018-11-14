As youth who believe in the program and ideology of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), we stand united in a collective call against intolerance.

We envision our homeland as a nation of acceptance, where everyone—regardless of ethnic background, professional and personal background, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or political leanings—has a place to participate in the building of our free and independent nation, and advancing our collective cause of justice and freedom.

As socialist youth, we believe in the inalienable rights bestowed upon every human being and the pursuit of a just society where every member lives with dignity, and has the ability to express their identities freely without fear of persecution or threat to one’s safety. We categorically reject all manifestations of national or ethnic supremacy, chauvinism, homophobia, misogyny, sexism, and all other forms of prejudice, which stand in the way of progress.

As democratic youth, we believe in and encourage pluralism and the free exchange of ideas to formulate public accord and consensus concerning issues of national importance.

As nationalist youth, we believe in utilizing the full potential of the Armenian nation, a goal only attainable when every Armenian is empowered, accepted, and welcomed in our nation, and when no Armenian is marginalized, stigmatized, or oppressed.

And as revolutionary youth, we are dedicated to utilizing all of our resources to defend and protect the political, economic, social, and cultural interests of the Armenian nation. Though our struggle is carried out by democratic means, we believe revolution is necessary if democracy is obstructed. The revolution sweeping Armenia can only be successful if it results in tangible benefits for every member of Armenian society—to exclude any such segment is a hindrance to the potential of the revolution and its sustainability in bringing real, lasting change.

The ARF’s strength is in its ideology, in its organizational structure, in the commitment of its individual members and supporters, in its past, and most importantly, in the collective Armenian people. Let us all work together, hand-in-hand, for the sustainable development of both the individual Armenian and the Armenian nation as a whole.

We welcome all to take on the mantle of the Armenian Cause and we will work with anyone for the creation of a more just Armenia—by any means necessary.

Those who wish to sign this statement can do so by writing to: anationoftolerance@gmail.com