Nor Serund Armenian Youth Folk Ensemble on a Six-City Eastern U.S. Tour

Sponsored by Amaras Art Alliance of Massachusetts, the tour of Nor Serund Youth Folk Ensemble aims to present young, talented Armenian musicians to east coast communities. Concerts are planned for Haverhill, Mass. on October 12; Providence, RI on October 13; Cambridge, Mass. on October 14; Worcester, Mass. on October 19; Bayside, New York on October 20; and Trumbull, Conn. on October 21. Accompanying the traditional Armenian folk instruments of kanon, dhol, duduk, shvi and tar are two vocalists singing favorite Armenian songs.

During their six-city tour, the group will have the opportunity to visit local Armenian schools, Heritage Park in Boston, the Armenian Nursing Home in Jamaica Plain as well as other iconic and touristic locations in the Boston area. While in New York, the ensemble will be guests of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral and will have a tour of New York City.

Amaras Art Alliance is a cultural nonprofit organization with a mission to create opportunities for people to get involved in culture, observe and enjoy the traditions and customs of our diverse communities and help keep our society vibrant.

For more information about the Nor Serund US tour or to purchase tickets for the Cambridge, MA concert, please visit Amaras web site at www.amarasonline.com.

This article is a community press release submitted to the Armenian Weekly and has been republished to our announcements section as a courtesy. If you have an event and would like to submit a press release to the announcements section of the paper for consideration, please email us at editor@armenianweekly.com. We do not guarantee publication.