Congress Awards Grant to Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.– The non-profit organization Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA), which has been partnering Cambridge with the city of Yerevan since 1987, has once again been awarded a grant from the United States Library of Congress to take part in the Open World (OW) program.

Five individuals, along with a facilitator, will go to Washington, D. C. for an orientation hosted by OW. On Nov. 30 the group will fly to Boston for another eight-day program organized by CYSCA.

The OW program is managed by its OW Leadership Center to enhance understanding and cooperation between the United States and countries of Eurasia. The program was initiated through the U. S. Embassy in Armenia and implemented by CYSCA. Its goal is to “give Armenian participants first-hand exposure to America’s democratic government and free-market system.”