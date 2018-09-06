The point of this poem is to remind you of the little things that need more of your attention

The point of this poem is to help you learn and relearn

The point of this poem is to bring you back to the present moment

The point of this poem is to contemplate everything

The point of this poem is to re categorize priorities

The point of this poem is to overflow with emotions (Wordsworth)

The point of this poem is merely to help you, based off of conceptual knowledge, to not lose what a child beings with: the imagination (William Blake)

The point of this poem is to find time/dedicate time to be in a meditative state of mind without distracting thoughts from the outside world in order to focus inwards

The point of this poem is to recognize that “distracting thoughts: is the separation of the soul from the body, as if they’re contrasting

What if you are able to experience nature for the first time? That is what the child never loses, the value of seeing something for the first time, that feeling is a feeling experienced all the time.

The imagination, our care for the world, it’s something we are losing as adults. Nature contains fundamental truths, truths that we can’t see as adults because of our distractions that are “mental traps.”

Look up to the same sky, what do you notice?

Look at your phone’s weather application, notice the repetition in numbers

Numbers are arbitrary

One is able to detect the fluctuation of seasons

by noticing which flowers survive and which flowers don’t [survive]

Which part of the mountains patches are alive and dying, which parts are already dead

that is where you learn seasonal changes, seasonal lengths, the cycle of live, and how to survive

Nature does not know societal norms, bigotry, hierarchy, sexism, racism, arbitrary power, laissez faire, communism, hate speech, discrimination

It, [nature], knows the little things, the unappreciated, sensibility, equality, peace.

The point of this poem is to remember to listen to each other (do not be a “captive listener,” a listener out of obligation).

The point of this poem is to visit places you don’t regularly visit

The point of this poem is to recognize the layering issues of the world

The point of this poem is to feel overwhelmed

The point of this poem is to want to feel less overwhelmed

The point of this poem is to help you leave your house and visit a part of the world that is 10 mins away from you, merely to ease the war of the mind

if you garden as an activity, if you take care of a garden, if you have a garden, if you visit gardens, my respect for you is out of this world because you have not forgotten the full worth of reciprocation between a human and nature, and a human and a human.

Nature has that power.

Become in tune with nature as opposed to reason,

Reason is only a distraction from the present moment of a second that doesn’t return.

(2018)