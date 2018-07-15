Khrakhouni: Football

Football
Few things—
Only a few things
Bring us closer together, unite us
As much the ball that runs from foot to foot,
Or the 11 pairs of feet
That chase that ball.
And now
Now, as a last hope
We wait for a tough team to come
From some advanced planet in outer space,
So that this great world divided
Becomes one heart, one soul—
Cries and shouts from one mouth—
And moves and works as one,
So that this world—misshapen and fragmented—
Transforms
Into a colossal, colorful ball
With hexagons and pentagons
Big and small…
Zareh Khrakhouni, 1987
Translated by Rupen Janbazian
Be the first to comment