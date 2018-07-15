Khrakhouni: Football

July 15, 2018 at 10:00 am Poetry 0
“Only a few things bring us closer together, unite us, as much the ball that runs from foot to foot” (Photo: Patrick Schneider)

Football

Few things—
Only a few things
Bring us closer together, unite us
As much the ball that runs from foot to foot,
Or the 11 pairs of feet
That chase that ball.

And now
Now, as a last hope
We wait for a tough team to come
From some advanced planet in outer space,
So that this great world divided
Becomes one heart, one soul—
Cries and shouts from one mouth—
And moves and works as one,
So that this world—misshapen and fragmented—
Transforms
Into a colossal, colorful ball
With hexagons and pentagons
Big and small…

 

Zareh Khrakhouni, 1987
Translated by Rupen Janbazian

avatar

Rupen Janbazian

Rupen Janbazian is the editor of the Armenian Weekly. His writings primarily focus on politics, human rights, community, literature, and Armenian culture. He has reported from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh), Turkey, Canada, the United States, and Western Armenia. He has served on the local and national executives of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of Canada and Hamazkayin Toronto, and served as the administrator of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Toronto. Janbazian also taught Armenian History and Creative Writing at the ARS Armenian Private School of Toronto, and has worked on several translations.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*