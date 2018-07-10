The Armenian Weekly’s Republic of Armenia Centennial Magazine Now Available Online

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The editorial staff of the Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce the online release of the Armenian Weekly’s May 2018 special magazine issue dedicated to the centennial of the Republic of Armenia.

On May 28, the Armenian Weekly and Hairenik Weekly published the joint, full-color magazine issue for the 11th consecutive year. This year’s magazine features research, analysis, op-eds, and photographs by leading experts, commentators, and artists from diverse backgrounds and fields of expertise, including pieces by Lerna Ekmekcioglu, Vahram Ter-Matevosyan, Hayk Demoyan, Anna Aleksanyan, Michael Mensoian, Khatchig Mouradian, George Aghjayan, and Jano Boghossian. The English section also features an exclusive interview with Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian.

Varak Ketsemanian, a second year PhD student at Princeton University, served as the guest co-editor for the English portion of the magazine, alongside Armenian Weekly editor Rupen Janbazian (read the magazine’s editorial here).

The PDF version of the magazine’s English section can be read and downloaded here.

“We would like to thank all of its contributors, donors, supporters, and readers for making the magazine issue a reality,” noted Janbazian about the magazine’s publication. “For more than a decade, the Armenian Weekly/Hairenik magazine has been at the cutting edge of discussion on genocide, human rights, justice, and other pressing issues. None of this would be possible without the community’s monetary and moral support.”