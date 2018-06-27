Longtime St. Stephen’s Teacher Anahid Joubanian Honored in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary school (SSAES) paid tribute to a longtime teacher Anahid Joubanian who retired this year, after 32 years of dedicated service both in the Kindergarten and primary grades.

“Every student who has attended SSAES has had the good fortune of learning Armenian from this wonderful teacher,” read a part of the statement released by the school. “She created a unique learning environment establishing a strong foundation of the Armenian language in her students. Mrs. Joubanian not only instructed in Armenian, she instilled in each child a sense of pride in his/her Armenian identity and heritage. She leaves behind a legacy as an outstanding teacher.”

In addition to her 32 years teaching at St. Stephen’s, Joubanian also taught 20 years overseas, so her dedication to Armenian education extends over 52 years.

Upon her retirement, the school organized a special reception on June 5, inviting current and former students and parents, as well as the entire teaching staff. At this event, as well as on June 14 and 15 at the school’s graduation ceremonies, Principal Houry Boyamian described in detail the devotion and great commitment with which Mrs. Joubanian approached her work.

Mrs. Joubanian’s granddaughter, Melanie Joubanian took the stage to speak about her grandmother on June 5, while Anayis Ohnanian Kebabjian and Vicken Khatchadourian, alumni, who currently SSAES parents, spoke about their teacher with great praise on subsequent graduation nights.

Mrs. Joubanian was honored by Father Antranig Baljian and Principal Boyamian with a beautiful plaque recognizing her longtime devotion to Armenian education, as well as a Proclamation from Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian. At the 25th Anniversary of the school, Mrs. Joubanian was also honored with the Mesrob Mashdots Medal of the Great House of Cilicia.