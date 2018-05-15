St. Stephen’s Fourth Grader Vartan Arakelian Ranks First Nationwide in Math Competition

WATERTOWN, Mass.—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) recently announced that one of its students, fourth grader Vartan Arakelian, was ranked first statewide and first nationwide in the Math Kangaroo International Competition.

“This is a great honor for Vartan, his family, and St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School. We are very proud of his exceptional performance,” noted Principal Houry Boyamian. This is the fourth year that students from SSAES participate in this International Math Competition. “Vartan also performed very well in 2016 and 2017, with 99 percentile both nationally and statewide,” Boyamian added.

Math Kangaroo is an international competition that originated in Australia in 1980. Not only has it spread around the world, but the various countries in which the competition takes place, work together each year on choosing the problems for the contest.

Though the competition takes place at the same time throughout the world, the results are not compared between various countries, and the national organizers of the competition award prizes.

In 2017, more than 28,000 students participated nationwide in the competition covering 12 levels, of which 4,748 were fourth graders. Six hundred and twenty six students took the level four exam in Massachusetts in 2017, according to the official math Kangaroo website. The total number of 2018 participants has not yet been published. Top prize winners of the 2018 competition will participate in the Award Ceremony on May 19, at Bridgewater State University.

Founded in 1984, SSAES is a private pre-kindergarten through grade five school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. St. Stephen’s is fully accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE), the accrediting body for independent elementary schools in New England. AISNE has commended the school for “creating an environment where all the students love to read and appear committed to academic excellence and for recruiting a remarkably talented and dedicated staff”.

To learn more about SSAES, please visit www.ssaes.org.