ARF Pulls Out of Ruling Coalition; Highlights the Need for Early Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Moments ago, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) of Armenia announced that the party has pulled out of the ruling coalition with the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
Below is the Armenian Weekly’s English translation of the ARF’s statement.
A tense situation has emerged in Armenia—one that has been going on for a few days now—as a result of the popular movement in the country.
Fortunately, until now, the situation has not spun out of control. Over the past few days, through dialogue, the ARF has consistently tried to establish unity and to find acceptable and reasonable solutions, which are in the best interests of the country and its people.
This [situation], however, cannot continue as such. Many serious challenges may lie ahead. We are convinced that the current situation should be exclusively solved lawfully and within the framework of the constitution.
Taking into account the current situation, we declare our withdrawal from the [ruling] political coalition [with the Republican Party of Armenia].
Thus, Armenia’s National Assembly must elect a Prime Minister who has the trust of the people, and whose [newly formed] government’s program must include internal and external polices that work to:
- Diffuse internal tensions;
- Overcome the current political crisis;
- Identify clear priorities to ensure the solution of the many problems, which have accumulated; and
- Prepare for and conduct early [extraordinary] parliamentary elections in fully democratic conditions.
Too bad ARF made this decision after the people had to take to the streets to protest a decision the ARF had supported for electing Serge as PM & being part of the govt coalition when Serge was the President for 10 years
ARF is getting ready to start its campaign for any new elections for the National Assembly to be the “people”s party”. I do not think the people of Armenia will fall for this ploy by the ARF.
The actions of the ARF for the last 10 years as part of the coalition govt with Serge will not escape the people of Armenia in any upcoming elections
Events and developments are unfolding very fast and unexpectedly.
Hope and pray that wisdom, good judgement and moral integrity governs all those in power and the challenges facing the country are resolved peacefully and lawfully.
The interest of the country and its people should be at the top of the agenda.
Vart Adjemian