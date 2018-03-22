Charges Dropped against 11 Members of Erdogan’s Security Team Accused of Beating Peaceful U.S. Protesters

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Charges against 11 of the 15 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security team accused of beating peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. last May, have been dropped.

Nine people were taken to the hospital and two others were arrested after the violent attack on May 16, which targeted demonstrators gathered in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence, protesting Erdogan’s official visit to the U.S.

During a press conference last June, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham announced that arrest warrants had been issued for the arrest of 12 members of the security detail for their attack.

A day earlier, on June 14, U.S. Marshals arrested two Turkish men—Eyup Yildirim—an owner of a construction company in New Jersey—and Sinan Narin—a Virginia resident—in connection with the attack. Two months later, a grand jury in the U.S. capital issued indictments against a total of 19 people—including the 15 security members.

“Erdogan sends his thugs to attack Americans on U.S. soil. It’s documented on CNN and news outlets across the U.S. Yet he’s allowed to bully and bribe away charges for these crimes, just as Turkey’s done for a century and more, starting with the Armenian Genocide,” said Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian, in comments to the Armenian Weekly. “It’s appeasement—abject, craven, appeasement of a foreign dictator at the expense of our American freedoms,” Hamparian added.

Hamparian, who was present at the May 16 protest, captured parts of the attack and streamed the aftermath live on the ANCA’s Facebook page. Months after the attack, Hamparian offered powerful testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, calling for a clear and decisive U.S. response to the beatings. Hamparian’s live videotape footage from the attack was shown during the hearing.

Less than two weeks after the incident, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously adopted H.Res.354 condemning the the attack, “calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.” Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-Calif.) and Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) were joined by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in spearheading the Congressional effort. The following month, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed H.Res.354 with a vote of 397 for and none against.

Last November, prosecutors appealed to a judge to drop the charges against four of Erdogan’s security members. Charges against seven others were dropped last month, when then-U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Turkey to meet Erdogan and other Turkish government officials.

In comments to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials said that the prosecutors in the case were not pressured to drop the charges. According to them, investigators had misidentified some suspects and had insufficient evidence on some of the others involved.

The Armenian Weekly will be following the story and provide updates as they become available.