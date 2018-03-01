AYF Manhattan ‘Moush’ Chapter to Hold First ‘AYF Talk’ in New York Featuring Vahe Berberian

NEW YORK—The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) recently announced a new and exciting series of lectures showcasing speakers from a wide range of disciplines giving informative, innovative and inspiring talks around matters of interest to the Armenian-American community.

The first talk will be presented by artist and comedian Vahe Berberian. His talk, “Recovering From Amnesia”, touches on concepts such as language, identity and assimilation.

The primary objective of the lecture series, titled ‘AYF Talks’, is to gather together the Armenian community in the United States who are interested in learning about Armenian issues and to share ideas on how to be active members of their communities.

The AYF Manhattan ‘Moush’ chapter will be hosting the first ‘AYF Talk’ featuring Berberian on March 5, in the St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, 221 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016, at 8 p.m.

Registration is free. Those who wish to attend are asked to reserve a spot at www.vahenyc.eventbrite.com

Visit the event’s Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1994183550836443/?ti=icl