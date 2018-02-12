At Least Two Armenians Killed in Russian Saratov Airlines Crash

MOSCOW—At least two Armenians were among the 71 victims in the Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash on Sunday.

The aircraft’s second pilot, Sergey Arsenovich Ghambaryan, and passenger named Varsik Sevoyan were aboard the Antonov An-148 jet that crashed after take-off outside Moscow.

A total of 65 passengers—including three children, ages five, 13 and 17—and six crew members died in the crash, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

The aircraft, which was headed to the Russian city of Orsk, near the Kazakhstani border . disappeared from radar soon after takeoff from the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow and went down in the Ramenskoye District.

The cause of the plane crash is still unclear and the Investigative Committee of Russia announced that it has launched a criminal investigation, and that they are exploring all possible causes.

Armenian President Serge Sarkisian sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation shortly after the news of the Saratov Airlines plane crash broke.

“Armenia is shocked by this tragedy. Offering our sincere sympathy, we share in the grief of all those who lost their family members, close relatives and friends. Please accept most profound condolences on behalf of the people of Armenia and myself,” Sarkisian’s message read.

A White House statement also said that the U.S was deeply saddened by the tragic deaths. “We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia,” the statement issued on Sunday said.