Two Artsakh Soldiers Severely Injured in Landmine Explosion

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Two Artsakh Army servicemen were injured in a landmine explosion on Monday and are being treated in Yerevan’s Military Hospital.

According to a News.am report, the servicemen—an N. Marukyan and an unnamed soldier—each had a leg amputated as a result of the landmine explosion. No further details have been released.

The injuries came a day after Artsakh Army serviceman Vatche Chilingaryan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani sniper fire and two days after serviceman Mher Ziroyan (b. 1992) died as a result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.