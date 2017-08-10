Tell The Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated to end its gag rule on the Anti-Genocide documentary.
A “gag rule” for a film on genocide is un-American. First, the United States has such a thing as the first amendment. Second, many Armenians live in the United States. Why would you want to ban a documentary that is so central to their history including what brought them to the United States? I hope you will end this censorship. It goes against America’s free speech laws and is unfair to the community.
I am Armenian American Vetran of the United States Marine Corps and i am resident of Glendale California. And I am descendent of Armenian Genocide surviving victims, I am insulted by the Americanas decision preventing/blocking to educate public of the Armenian Genocide History and to help Stop the cycle of Genocide on earth. I and my family members will be BOYCOTTING AMERICANA and i will also inform all my friends, co-workers to Boycott Americana as well. SHAME ON YOU AMERICANA
To all Armenians:BOYCOTT AMERICANA for a week.