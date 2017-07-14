Two Armenians Injured in Egypt Knife Attack

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Two Armenian citizens were wounded in a knife attack at a hotel in the Egyptian city of Hurghada. According to several reports, an unknown assailant attacked tourists in the Hurghada hotel on July 14, killing two female tourists and injuring four others.

“According to preliminary information, two citizens of Armenia have been wounded in the Hurghada incident,” Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan announced via Twitter.

The two tourists who were killed are reported to be Ukrainian nationals.

The knife attack comes a year and a half after a similar attack in the same town. Last January, two men injured three tourists in a stabbing at another hotel.

Hurghada is located along eastern Egypt’s Red Sea coast, approximately 250 miles southeast of Cairo.