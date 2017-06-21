The 27th Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Navasartian Games: See You All in Providence on July 1!

The 27th Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Navasartian Games – Providence, R.I. July 1-4

The anticipation is real. The Homenetmen Providence chapter is ready to host the 27th annual Eastern Region United States Homenetmen Navasartian Games on July 1-4.

The hotel has been sold out for months, over 450 athletes will be participating, a multitude of ads have been placed in our ad book, and hundreds of dance packages have been sold.

Our steering committee has put in countless hours to prepare for the event and I would like to personally thank them prior to all of the craziness of the weekend.

I am writing this to ask all those attending to come ready to enjoy a great weekend in Providence—a community, which prides itself in being a great host. We want to remind everyone that these games would not be successful without all of you supporting our efforts.

This year, we decided to try and cater to the younger generation, to draw back the crowds of past, and to reignite the excitement of the Homenetmen games. Dance tickets are affordable, ads were reasonably priced, the merchandise is new and stylish, but best of all, it was all put together by the youth. A steering committee comprised of 17 people, 12 of which are 35 years old and younger, truly exemplifies the “Year of Renewal” message proclaimed by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

It is time for our younger generation to step up and take the leadership of our organizations and events. Let us shape the future and continue the great work of not only Homenetmen, but all of our community organizations.

See you all in Providence on July 1!

Yeghpayr Garo Tashian