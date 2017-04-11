2017 AYF Olympics: Open for Business

2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Olympic website at www.ayfolympics.org is LIVE and open for business for you to purchase an ad in the AYF Olympic souvenir ad book, a weekend Hye Pass and/or a registration for Friday’s Alumni golf.

Purchasing an ad in the AYF Olympic souvenir ad book is the easiest and most visible way to support the AYF and its activities. The proceeds from an Olympic weekend accounts for almost 40% of the AYF’s annual budget, and the printed ad book provides the purchaser with immediate and widespread recognition of their donation. This year’s ad book offers the following:

– $500 for a color full page ad with true gold metallic trim that is visible from the outside edge of the ad book

– $300 for a color full page ad

– $150 for a B&W half page ad

– $100 for a B&W quarter page ad

– $100 for a page sponsor ad

Ads can be submitted and paid for on-line at www.ayfolympics.org or an on-ine ad form can be downloaded and mailed along with an ad and check (payable to AYF Olympics) to AYF Olympics, c/o Sosi Mikaelian, 2158 W. Grand Avenue #203, Chicago, Ill. 60612. Hard copy ad forms, included in an Olympic brochure being mailed to select households and distributed to local AYF chapters, can also be filled out and mailed with an ad and payment to AYF Olympics at the above address.

The AYF Olympic Hye Pass, at $80, offers a 20% discount on the admission to the following dances held during the Olympic weekend:

– Friday night has two dances for the price of one as the Alumni Reception and AYF Dance are combined with music performed by Chicago’s own Hye Vibes followed by the reigning AYF band Yerakouyn.

– The Saturday Night Spectacular continues from last year with music once again performed by Kevork Artinian and Friends featuring George Tebrejian, Jim Kzirian, Steve Vosbikian, and Raffi Massoyan.

– Sunday’s Grand Ball includes the Olympic Awards Ceremony and music performed by Michael Gostanian and the Philadelphia All Stars featuring David Hoplamazian, Aram Hovagimian, Antranig Kzirian, Jim Kzirian, Chris Vosbikian, and Steve Vosbikian.

Hye Passes can be purchased on-line at www.ayfolympics.org or using the Hye Pass form included in the abovementioned Olympic brochure and mailed along with a check to AYF Olympics, c/o Khaligian, 7938 38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142. When purchasing a Hye Pass, please include the name of who the Hye Pass is for.

This year’s Alumni Golf Tournament is being held at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, Wisconsin (10 miles from the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee). Oakwood is a Championship-level course and is the longest in length of Milwaukee County Parks’ golf courses. Registration for Alumni golf is $70 and includes 18 holes of golf, motor cart and a picnic lunch buffet featuring Wisconsin bratwurst and hamburgers, kettle chips, pasta salad, freshly baked cookies and a beverage ticket (additional beverages can be purchased). Alumni Golf registration can be purchased on-line at www.ayfolympics.org or using the Alumni Golf form included in the abovementioned Olympic brochure and mailed along with a check to AYF Olympics, c/o Khaligian, 7938 38th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisc. 53142.

For more information, stay tuned to this column or go to www.ayfolympics.org, https://www.facebook.com/AYFOlympics/ or https://twitter.com/ayfolympics.

“Oor eh? Hos eh!”