Ter-Petrosyan Reiterates Call for Compromise on Artsakh

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan reiterated his support for a compromise solution to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) conflict, saying there can be “no other solution” in a March 21 interview with Armenian Public Television.

The former President and current opposition leader said that the people must demand that the Armenian government to solve the problem and the “everyday deaths of our sons.”

During the interview, Ter-Petrosyan said that he was in strong support of the proposed 2007 Madrid Principles, which calls for a return of the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabagh to Azerbaijani control and an interim status for Nagorno-Karabagh providing guarantees for security and self-governance. The proposed peace settlement also calls for a future determination of the final legal status of Nagorno-Karabagh through a legally binding expression of will, something that Ter-Petrosyan referred to as a “great victory” for the Armenian people.

“The Armenian and Azerbaijani people must force their governments to opt for peace,” said Ter-Petrosyan, who also stressed that besides the Armenian National Congress (ANC)-Armenian People’s Party (APP) Bloc, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is the only other political force that supports this peace proposal. “[Their] fairy tales have nothing to do with reality,” said Ter-Petrosyan, criticizing other political parties and blocs for having tougher positions on the Artsakh conflict and its solution.

Deputy speaker of the Armenian Parliament and RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazonov welcomed Ter-Petrosyan’s remarks. Speaking to RFE/RL’s Armenian service, Sharmazonov said that the Madrid Principles are in line with Armenian interests.

“First of all, it is very important that Armenia’s first President also accepts that today’s authorities were [fairly] elected. Secondly, [the authorities] are not taking steps in solving the Karabagh conflict that go against our national interests. Furthermore, he points out that the Madrid Principles… which was adopted by our government as a basis [for negotiations] is not treacherous,” Sharmazonov said.