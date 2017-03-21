International Bloggers Gathered in Stepanakert Issue Statement in Support of Artsakh

International Blogger Forum Takes Place in Artsakh; Participants Express ‘Full Support’ of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—About 30 journalists from 11 different countries recently gathered in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) for a forum organized by the Artsakh Union of Journalist in conjunction with Artsakhakertum NGO. The forum, which was chaired by Artsakhakertum co-president and Artsakh Prime Minister spokesperson Artak Beglaryan and media expert Samvel Martirosyan, concentrated on presenting conflicts on social media and ensuring the freedom of bloggers and journalists.

The forum participants released a statement on March 20, expressing full support of the people of Artsakh and condemned all violations of and limitations of the freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

Below is the statement in its entirety.

***

We, the participants of the International forum of bloggers taking place in Artsakh,

Highlighting the importance of exercising and protecting fundamental human rights, in particular, the freedom of expression and the freedom of movement;

Emphasizing the common responsibility of the international community on the matter;

Taking into account the irreplaceable role of media representatives in providing objective information;

Expressing full support to the people of the Republic of Artsakh,

Express confidence that steps of any authority aimed at limiting the exercise by the media representatives of their right to the freedom of expression and the freedom of movement, as well as the policy of persecution over the exercise of those rights are the gross violation of the fundamental human rights and freedoms;

Condemn all the violations and limitations of the freedom of expression and freedom of movement,

State that this international forum, taking place in the self-determined Republic of Artsakh, is the best response to the steps aimed at limiting and prosecuting for freedom of expression and freedom of movement;

Assure that each of us is determined to contribute to the implementation of fundamental human rights, as well as to advocating for peace.

Stepanakert, Republic of Artsakh

March 20, 2017