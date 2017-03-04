Artsakh Forces Down Azerbaijani Drone

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W)—The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Defense Ministry announced on March 4, that Artsakh Air Defense Forces had downed an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) earlier in the day.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the Orbiter UAV was hit on Saturday at around 12:15 p.m. in the eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

The Israeli-made Orbiter is a compact and lightweight system designed for use in Military and Homeland Security missions. It is manufactured by the Israeli company Aeronautics Defense Systems Ltd.

The Defense Ministry also published multiple photographs of the downed UAV.

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry also announced that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC more than 40 times on the night of March 3-4. In addition to firing shots of various caliber weaponry on Armenian positions, Azerbaijani forces fired nine cannon and a mortar shells, in the eastern direction of the LoC. No casualties were reported as a result of the ceasefire violations.

“The Artsakh Defense Army units continue to have full control over the frontline and are confidently carrying out the military task set before them,” concluded the statement.