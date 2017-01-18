Latest:

The Akhalkalak Fortress (Photo: Dickran Khodanian)

1 Comment on

  Stephen T. Dulgarian // January 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    We pray that our Armenian brothers & sisters in Javakh, Georgia will continue to preserve their Armenian Heritage in our Historical Armenian Lands that Stalin under the Soviets gave our Javakh Region to the Georgians illegally. Remember Stalin was a Georgian & was anti-Armenian whom carved up lands with the Turks.

