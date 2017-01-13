Washington Institute Asks Trump to ‘Guarantee’ He Will Block Armenian Genocide Resolution
ANCA Calls on WINEP Executive Director, Robert Satloff, to Explain Why the Institute is Providing a Platform for Those Seeking to Block American Remembrance of Known Case of Genocide
WASHINGTON (A.W.)—The Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) has called on United States President-Elect Donald J. Trump to “guarantee” to Turkey that the Armenian Genocide will not be properly acknowledged by the U.S. Congress, in a recently published set of proposals regarding “U.S. Policy on Turkey.”
“[T]he United States can quietly guarantee Turkey that the Armenian Genocide resolution in Congress will not pass. This has always been critical in the relationship, and most Turks care deeply about the issue,” reads a part of the paper authored by former U.S. ambassador to Ankara James F. Jeffrey and Turkish scholar Dr. Soner Cagaptay.
The paper on U.S.-Turkey relations is the first in a series of WINEP presidential transition papers addressing key policy challenges across the Middle East. In it, the two authors argue that the Trump administration should “revamp policy toward Turkey to emphasize a transactional approach to critical bilateral issues.” Among the commodities the group – aligned closely with Jewish Americans organizations devoted to Holocaust remembrance – proposes bartering with Turkey is U.S. commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
A new approach to Turkey, Jeffrey and Cagaptay suggest, would restore focus to each side’s most important interests. “For Turkey, this includes the extradition of reputed coup plotter Fethullah Gulen; increased engagement on issues from Cyprus to Israel; and closer attention to Turkish equities in the Syria conflict. For the United States, a new approach would entail a stronger commitment to fighting the Islamic State; a return to peace talks with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK); closer cooperation on military moves, especially in Syria; and renewed respect for democratic freedoms,” reads a part of a statement released by the Washington Institute about its first “Transition 2017” paper.
“For any relationship with [Turkish president] Erdogan to succeed,” argue Jeffrey and Cagaptay, “it will have to be based on mutual interests and trade-offs rather than deep friendship and shared values.”
Established in 1985, WINEP’s mission is “to advance a balanced and realistic understanding of American interests in the Middle East and to promote the policies that secure them,” according to the Institute’s website.
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reacted to the news of the publication via social media and other channels. “Why is [the Washington Institute] providing a platform for calls to block remembrance of a known case of genocide?” asked the ANCA in a tweet to Washington Institute Executive Director Robert Satloff.
The Armenian Weekly reached out to authors James Jeffrey and Soner Cagaptay at the Washington Institute for comments, but both were unavailable.
Some of these “experts” at the Washington Institute remind Armenians of the genocide deniers at the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, and similar organizations.
Don’t do it Trump.
Here we go again with Turkish lobbyists influencing both foreign and domestic policies of the new president and the U.S. Under new presidency.
During his campaign, president elect made it clear he will not have foreign governments meddling. The so called Washington Institute is planted in the heart of the US to do just that.
Turkey’s Rajab Oghloo is running out of Lira! There will be less Turkish delights lovers in US!
Let us see how Donald’s HUGE CONFLICT OF INTERESTS with TURKEY and Azerbaijan in his property holdings is going to pan out first. LOL
Shame on the Washington Institute on the Middle East to tell our new President Donald Trump to not recognize the well documented Armenian Genocide whereby numerous countries around the world have preciously done so. It is time our Organization the ANCA & all organizations to respond on this Non-Recognized Armenian Genocide by a so called U.S. Democratic Country whom is falling apart on many issues including the Armenian Genocide. If Pres. elect Trump puts this aside as other Presidents it is because Armenian Organizations are not doing their job.
So a Washington think tank with ‘ties to Jewish American organizations who promote the Holocaust’, is working towards the guaranteed denial of the Armenian genocide by this next administration? Tells you all you need to know but yet not surprising as Jews have historically worked against our race for their own gain. When WINEP argues, “most Turks care deeply about the issue,” One should ask, who cares about most Turks? Most Americans I know don’t and would rather side on being morally correct. We collectively need to peddle that point of view. Unfortunately and predictably however, Don Trump, like all other administrations, will for the next 4 years, cave in and refrain from acknowledging the Armenian genocide. (Know your enemies.)