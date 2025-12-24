Announcements

Holy Archangels Armenian Church to host fourth annual Khash Breakfast

December 24, 2025
Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael and St. Gabriel in Haverhill, Mass. (Photo: Official Facebook of Holy Archangels Armenian Church, St. Michael and St. Gabriel)

On Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, the Holy Archangels Armenian Church’s Men’s Club will host its fourth annual Khash Breakfast. All are welcome to enjoy a hearty Armenian breakfast featuring all the traditional fixings, alongside a continental breakfast. The church is located at 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, Mass. 01835.

The Khash Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with seating starting at 8:30 a.m. Suggested donation is $150. Due to limited seating, advanced reservations are required. Please RSVP by Friday, Jan. 17, 2026.

For reservations or more information, contact Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056 or Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2959.

Tickets can also be purchased online at: https://www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org/annual-khash-breakfast

