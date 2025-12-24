Holy Archangels Armenian Church to host fourth annual Khash Breakfast

On Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, the Holy Archangels Armenian Church’s Men’s Club will host its fourth annual Khash Breakfast. All are welcome to enjoy a hearty Armenian breakfast featuring all the traditional fixings, alongside a continental breakfast. The church is located at 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, Mass. 01835.

The Khash Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with seating starting at 8:30 a.m. Suggested donation is $150. Due to limited seating, advanced reservations are required. Please RSVP by Friday, Jan. 17, 2026.

For reservations or more information, contact Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056 or Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2959.

Tickets can also be purchased online at: https://www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org/annual-khash-breakfast