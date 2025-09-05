ANCA backs FY26 NDAA amendments strengthening Armenia, returning Armenians to Artsakh, holding Azerbaijan accountable

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is supporting a series of pro-Armenian amendments to the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a far-ranging piece of national security legislation under consideration in both the House (H.R.3838) and Senate (S.2296).

The ANCA-backed provisions seek to block military aid to Azerbaijan, strengthen Armenia’s security, secure the release of Armenian prisoners, return Armenians to Artsakh and enforce restrictions on arms transfers to Turkey.

“Azerbaijan’s ongoing abuse of illegally held Armenian hostages, military occupation of sovereign Armenian territory and destruction of Artsakh’s Christian heritage will continue until it is held to account—in Washington, D.C. and in capitals around the world,” remarked ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian. “Congress must act decisively—by cutting off military aid to Azerbaijan, strengthening Armenia’s security and laying the groundwork for the safe and dignified return of Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenian population.”

Amid ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the proposed amendments seek to ensure concrete security outcomes— including the unconditional release of Armenian prisoners, the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign Armenian territory and the protection of displaced Armenians’ rights to return to their homes in Artsakh. These provisions also address critical human rights concerns excluded from the current peace framework—such as the safeguarding of at-risk Armenian cultural heritage and civilian property.

Amendment 311, introduced by Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), would require the Secretary of Defense to certify that Azerbaijan has taken real steps toward recognizing Armenia’s sovereignty. If such certification is not possible, the Secretary must issue a report assessing the threats facing Armenia, outlining its defense needs and recommending a plan for U.S. security assistance. This provision lays the groundwork for establishing long-overdue deterrents against continued Azerbaijani aggression.

Amendment 1097, authored by Congressman Frank Pallone (D-NJ), places strict limits on the President’s authority to waive Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, which restricts U.S. aid to Azerbaijan. Under the proposed language, any future waiver would require concrete Azerbaijani action—including the release of Armenian prisoners, a full military withdrawal from Armenian territory and guarantees for the protection of Armenian religious and cultural heritage sites. This amendment responds directly to Azerbaijan’s role in the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and its continued attacks on Armenia’s sovereignty.

To address the role of Turkey in destabilizing the region and emboldening Azerbaijani aggression, the ANCA is backing several House amendments focused on arms control and regional accountability. Amendment 41, offered by Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL), requires the Departments of Defense and State to provide a detailed report on Turkish military operations in Syria, Iraq and Turkey—including any ties to terrorist organizations or human rights violations.

The same bipartisan Bilirakis-Schneider team also authored Amendment 44, which would block any sale or license of F-35 aircraft to Turkey unless the President certifies that the sale serves the national interest. Their Amendment 157 applies a similar restriction to the transfer or upgrade of F-16 fighter jets, barring such actions unless justified as necessary for U.S. security. These amendments are rooted in longstanding concerns over Turkey’s use of advanced weaponry to threaten Armenia and occupy Cyprus.

Amendment 510, introduced by Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), would halt all defense transfers to Turkey until the State and Defense Departments certify that Ankara is no longer violating the sovereignty of NATO allies, Cyprus or key U.S. partners. It also mandates transparency on Turkey’s arms deals with adversarial regimes and its use of U.S. weapons in regional conflicts. The measure directly confronts Turkey’s pattern of aggression, including its support for Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh in 2020.

In the Senate, the ANCA strongly supports an amendment (SA.3333) introduced by Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) to the upper chamber’s NDAA (S.2296). The Schiff Amendment expresses the sense of Congress that Azerbaijan must immediately end the sham trials of Armenian captives, release all prisoners of war and civilian hostages and provide a full accounting of missing persons. It also urges the U.S. to press Baku through all available diplomatic channels and to consider imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and human rights abuses. Additional pro-Armenian amendments are likely to be introduced in the upcoming days.

Taken together, these bipartisan, ANCA-backed amendments represent a robust, legislative response to the threats facing Armenia and the Armenian people—reinforcing much-needed Congressional oversight of U.S. security policy in the South Caucasus.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to begin reviewing the House amendments on Monday, September 8th. The full U.S. House will have the opportunity to vote on amendments that are ruled in order, either separately or as groups of “en bloc” amendments. Amendments with strong bipartisan support are the most likely to be ruled in order. The Senate began review of its version of the NDAA earlier this week.