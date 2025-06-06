Yerevan to host ‘Symphonic Folk,’ an epic Armenian music experience

YEREVAN—On July 22, 2025, the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex will come alive with Symphonic Folk: The Epic Sound of Armenia, a groundbreaking concert produced by Lebanese-Armenian music producer Serouj Baghdassarian (aka C-rouge). This unique performance blends powerful orchestral arrangements with traditional Armenian folk melodies and modern cinematic and electronic sounds. It will be presented by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Harutyun Arzumanyan, alongside traditional instrumentalists, captivating soloists and two choirs—a children’s choir from “Kamerton” Vocal Studio and the Yerevan State Chamber Choir.

Serouj Baghdassarian’s innovative vision fuses the ancient with the contemporary, honoring Armenian heritage while exploring new musical frontiers. Known for his distinctive style, Baghdassarian merges traditional instruments and epic orchestral textures with electronic music, creating a bold and emotional experience that resonates deeply with audiences across generations.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, founded by Sergey Smbatyan in 2005, is one of Armenia’s leading national orchestras, celebrated for its dynamic live performances and modern programming that attract diverse and younger audiences. This event marks a vibrant chapter in their mission to elevate Armenian music on the world stage.

This concert is presented in partnership with the Hamazkayin Youth Forum on its 30th anniversary, held in memory of Edwin Isagholian. The forum brings together young Armenians from Armenia and the diaspora to connect with their heritage through cultural workshops, discussions on identity and guided tours across the country.

“From the ancient echoes of our folk heroes to the stirring rhythms of our traditional dances, Symphonic Folk invites everyone to experience Armenian music like never before—bold, emotional and symphonic. This is more than a concert; it is a celebration of identity, history and hope,” said Serouj Baghdassarian.

Secure your seat for this unforgettable musical journey at www.symphonicfolk.com.