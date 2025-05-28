Expert meeting hosted by the Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation

Yerevan—On May 26, the Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation (SRF) hosted an expert meeting to present the impact assessment results of its flagship psycho-spiritual group support program, the Armenian Revival Journey (ARJ).

The meeting brought together leading professionals from Armenia’s mental health community to review the program’s outcomes and explore new avenues of collaboration to strengthen local capacity and further enhance group support and counseling models rooted in psycho-spiritual method.

SRF Executive Director Hovhannes Nikoghosyan presented the Foundation’s overarching destination statement that is the rationale of its current and future projects: establish psycho-spiritual support method as an internationally recognized evidence-informed model for culturally integrated mental health care in post-conflict and humanitarian settings—rooted in Armenian legacy of survival and revival. This is the aspiration rooted in the mission of the SRF—founded by Armenian-American entrepreneur, inventor and philanthropist Dr. Noubar Afeyan, by the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

SRF’s mission is to design, deliver and scale psycho-spiritual programs that help individuals reclaim personal agency after war or crisis by connecting lived experience with collective memory, identity and meaning. The Foundation’s flagship psycho-spiritual project, branded as the Armenian Revival Journey (ARJ), is a group-based support program that integrates narrative therapy, active historical thinking and spiritual values to spark resilience, coherence and pro-future mindset.

During the meeting, psychologists, social workers and institutional stakeholders were presented with both quantitative and qualitative findings from recent ARJ program implementation round, which engaged around 550 direct beneficiaries across Armenia. A lively discussion followed, focused on strengthening the method and the project, institutionalizing its use, and expanding collaboration between SRF and Armenia’s broader mental health ecosystem.

The Foundation underscored its commitment to deepening engagement with mental health professionals and sectoral institutions, and discussed how SRF can contribute to field-wide development—through continuous training, collaborative program delivery and the international outreach of Armenia’s emerging psycho-spiritual healing model.

Founded in July 2022 by Dr. Noubar Afeyan and Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, by the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, SRF’s global mission is one of creating innovative ‘psycho-spiritual’ healing and empowerment solutions, rooted in the historical experiences, spiritual values and most advanced methods in modern psychology for delivery in post-conflict and post-crisis contexts. This is grounded in the vision and belief that, in particular, the invincible spirit of the Armenian people, who have endured the storms of history with unwavering resilience over long centuries, is the missing element of a unique psycho-spiritual empowerment journey to revive from traumas caused by war and its consequences.

