YEREVAN—Armenia is prepared to immediately sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the 134th session of the Committee of Foreign Ministers of the Council of Europe, held in Luxembourg. The statement, released by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterates Yerevan’s commitment to lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

“In the current context of geopolitical tension and uncertainty, Armenia remains committed to sustainable peace and prosperity in the region,” Mirzoyan stated on May 14. “The draft peace treaty has been finalized, and Armenia is ready to proceed without delay.”

However, Azerbaijani officials have pushed back on this narrative. Speaking to reporters, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov confirmed that while the draft text was agreed upon in March, key conditions remain unresolved. He stressed that the peace process has several tracks and that Azerbaijan has “legitimate expectations” of Armenia.

“Our expectations relate to the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia’s constitution and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is no longer relevant following the end of the conflict,” Bayramov said, adding that contacts between the sides are ongoing.

While both sides acknowledge progress on the treaty, Baku’s insistence on constitutional amendments and the disbandment of the OSCE Minsk Group point to significant hurdles. Established in the 1990s to mediate the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group is now regarded by Azerbaijan as obsolete.

The contrasting positions underscore the fragile state of diplomacy, with Armenia presenting itself as ready for immediate ratification, while Azerbaijan conditions peace on further legal and institutional changes in Yerevan.

Despite publicly declarations of progress, tensions remain high on the ground. Reports of cross-border gunfire continue to surface, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has reported several instances over the past week of Azerbaijani forces targeting civilian areas in Armenia’s Syunik province.

On May 9, at approximately 10:20 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani units opened fire on the village of Khnatsakh, damaging the roof of a residential home. The house was uninhabited at the time, and no casualties were reported. A similar incident was recorded on May 7, when Azerbaijani fire struck residential property in the same village. In both cases, Armenian authorities have called on Baku to investigate and provide public explanations.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense accused Armenian forces of opening fire on Azerbaijani positions in the eastern and southeastern border sectors on May 10 and 13. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has categorically denied these allegations, stating they do not reflect reality.

Local officials in Khnatsakh have confirmed continued nighttime gunfire, further undermining confidence in the stability of the border. “The situation is calm now, but as usual, there was gunfire throughout the night,” said village head Seyran Mirzoyan on May 10.

As border tensions simmer and diplomatic channels proclaim readiness for peace, the push for an Armenia-Azerbaijan treaty is becoming increasingly intertwined with domestic political strategy in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party has stated it will not seek alliances ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections. However, analysts suggest this stance reflects broader challenges: the party lacks credible political allies and faces stagnant public support.

According to an analysis published by EADaily, this political landscape is unlikely to change in the ruling party’s favor before next summer. Despite the appearance of political confidence, the governing bloc’s limited popularity means that a hypothetical alliance with smaller, pro-Western groups, such as the “Republic” party, would likely fail to significantly improve its electoral prospects. These groups, too, struggle to command meaningful public backing.

As the next election cycle approaches, observers speculate that Pashinyan may issue top-down directives to replicate the success of his 2021 campaign. But reviving that past momentum may require more than grassroots mobilization. In this context, securing a landmark peace agreement with Azerbaijan is a central pillar of the prime minister’s strategy—not only as a foreign policy goal, but also as a campaign platform.

The peace deal, finalized in draft form in March 2025, remains contingent on two key Azerbaijani demands: the removal of territorial references from Armenia’s constitution and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. While Pashinyan has indicated that the latter is feasible, the former presents a greater challenge—both procedurally and politically.

One scenario under consideration is aligning a constitutional referendum with the upcoming parliamentary elections. Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan has stated that the new constitution’s text must be ready by the time of the elections, suggesting the government is aiming to coordinate the two events. However, analysts warn that placing both high-stakes questions on the same ballot could significantly increase political risk for Civil Contract. A rejection of the constitutional changes might jeopardize both the peace agenda and the party’s hold on power.

If Pashinyan pursues this dual-track approach, his electoral message will likely hinge on a stark choice: peace or the threat of renewed war. Should he remain in power, the treaty could be framed as a necessary, albeit painful, compromise. If not, his party may shift its messaging toward national security risks under alternative leadership.

Ultimately, Civil Contract may bet that, when faced with a choice between uncertain change and a “bitter peace,” voters will opt for the latter—preserving both the existing government and a fragile regional stability.

Amid political tensions in Armenia, former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian has issued a sharply critical statement calling for Pashinyan’s immediate resignation. Oskanian described the country’s current state as “tragic, catastrophic and nightmarish,” holding the prime minister directly responsible for the nation’s decline following the 2020 war and its aftermath.

Oskanian emphasized that while opinions on Pashinyan range from accusations of betrayal to claims of incompetence, all are understandable given the gravity of Armenia’s losses. He rejected conspiracy theories that suggest Pashinyan was installed by foreign powers, arguing instead that the prime minister came to power on a wave of popular support and that it is now up to the people to correct that mistake.

“Pashinyan did not come with a plan to destroy the country,” Oskanian wrote. “He was simply unprepared, inexperienced and unaware of how to lead a nation in a complex geopolitical environment.” He argued that Pashinyan’s continued self-justifications and appeals to “new ideas” have created a vicious cycle, rendering him incapable of effective governance or diplomacy.

Oskanian added that the prime minister’s rhetoric increasingly aligns with Azerbaijani interests—not as part of any deliberate betrayal, but as a consequence of his inability to understand or defend Armenia’s national priorities. This, Oskanian warned, leaves the country more vulnerable to further irreversible losses.

The former foreign minister cautioned that Armenia now faces a dual threat: escalating external pressure from Azerbaijan and a growing risk of internal political instability. He stressed that unless Pashinyan voluntarily resigns, the country risks entering a dangerous period of civil strife and power usurpation.

“Pashinyan must resign for a simple reason: he lacks both the ability to lead and the support of any credible international partners,” Oskanian stated. “He poses a serious threat to Armenia’s security, prosperity and unity.”

Still, Oskanian offered a path forward—calling on Pashinyan to step down peacefully, acknowledge his failures and prepare to face legal accountability. He also urged the opposition to support such a transition, warning that any other scenario could devolve into a destructive battle for power.

As Armenia approaches a critical political juncture, Oskanian’s message reflects growing calls for a change in leadership—and a deepening sense of urgency to avoid a wider national crisis.