From first steps to Fortune 1000 collaborations: the journey of Andava

Seeing Armenian companies succeed reminds me that, despite our country’s small size and limited resources, we have something extraordinary that more developed countries dream of: highly creative, talented individuals with immense potential. While it is well-known that we have many great musicians, actors, writers and painters, recent years have also revealed a new generation of smart, innovative business people whose projects and products are excelling locally and internationally.

I recently had the opportunity to interview Mushegh Hakobjanyan, the founder of Andava Digital Marketing Agency. In 2009, when digital marketing was still in its early stages of development, he launched a company in Armenia that has since gone on to serve clients on the Fortune 1000 lists. It was very informative to speak with a professional who has reached many successful benchmarks over the years. We discussed the evolution of digital marketing, the impact of AI technologies, their criteria for effective team-building and more.

What inspired you to create the Andava Digital Marketing Agency?

It all started with a passion for helping brands tell their stories in a way that resonates with audiences. Back in 2009, digital marketing was still in its infancy, especially in Armenia. I saw an opportunity to build something meaningful by combining creativity and data-driven strategies. Andava was born from the desire to help businesses scale their growth, both locally and globally, through a modern, adaptable approach to marketing.

You entered the marketing game as early as 2009. What was the state of the field then, and what are some key takeaways from your 15-year journey?

In 2009, digital marketing was heavily focused on basic SEO, display ads and early-stage social media marketing. Platforms like Facebook were just gaining traction as marketing tools, and data analytics were rudimentary. Fast forward to today, and we’re in an era of hyper-personalization, AI-driven campaigns and multi-platform strategies.

The key takeaway from this journey is the importance of adaptability. Staying ahead of trends, understanding customer behavior and being agile in execution have been critical to our success. Marketing has evolved from one-size-fits-all solutions to creating deeply personalized, data-backed experiences.

What challenges did you face at the start and what challenges do you face today? Has your strategy for overcoming difficulties changed over time?

When we started, one of the biggest challenges was convincing local businesses to embrace digital marketing. Many companies were skeptical about its ROI (return on investment) compared to traditional marketing. We overcame this by providing measurable results and building trust through case studies and consistent performance.

Today, our challenges are more about scaling while maintaining quality. With rapid technological advancements, we’re constantly adapting our strategies to stay competitive. The key difference is that now we focus on leveraging tools like AI to streamline processes, allowing us to dedicate more time to creative and strategic thinking.

Over the past few years, you have worked with some major players from Armenia and abroad, including Fortune 1000 companies. How do you gain the trust of international clients? Is your local strategy different from your global one?

Building trust with international clients requires a strong portfolio, clear communication and delivering on promises consistently. We prioritize transparency and focus on creating campaigns that speak to each client’s unique needs.

Locally, the approach often involves face-to-face interactions and word-of-mouth referrals. Internationally, we rely heavily on a strong online presence, showcasing our expertise through content and targeted outreach using platforms like LinkedIn. Flexibility and understanding cultural nuances are crucial when working across borders.

Do you see any major differences in digital marketing frameworks across countries?

Yes, cultural nuances and market maturity play a significant role. For example, markets in the U.S. and Western Europe often demand advanced, data-heavy strategies, while emerging markets may still prioritize building digital literacy and basic online presence. Ad platforms also differ in popularity—WeChat dominates in China, while Instagram and TikTok are crucial in younger markets worldwide.

Understanding these differences allows us to tailor campaigns that resonate with the target audience while staying culturally relevant.

Can a marketing strategy be effective today without incorporating digital components, when almost everything has gone digital?

It’s nearly impossible for a marketing strategy to be effective without digital components. Even traditional marketing efforts are often amplified through digital channels. For instance, a billboard campaign is far more impactful when paired with a social media or PPC (pay-per-click) push. Digital marketing is no longer just a component; it’s the backbone of any modern marketing strategy.

Speaking of digitalization, it’s very difficult not to talk about robotization. How do you see the future of digital marketing in the context of ever-evolving AI technologies?

AI is transforming digital marketing by enhancing personalization, automating repetitive tasks and providing deeper insights through analytics. Tools like ChatGPT for content creation or predictive analytics for campaign planning are just the beginning. However, while AI can streamline processes, creativity and human insight remain irreplaceable.

The future will likely involve a synergy where AI handles the heavy lifting, and marketers focus on strategy, creativity and relationship-building.

What are the key aspects you look for when building your team? How would you describe your ideal team member?

We value adaptability, creativity and a strong work ethic. The ideal team member is someone who is not only skilled in their craft but also curious and eager to learn. Collaboration is key, so we look for individuals who thrive in a team environment and can bring fresh perspectives to the table.

From all the achievements you have reached in the past few years, which stand out most?

Expanding our client base internationally and working with companies from Fortune 1000 and top European firms has been a significant milestone. Another proud achievement is building a team that consistently delivers results while fostering a culture of creativity and innovation. Lastly, launching successful campaigns that have not only driven revenue but also left a lasting impact on audiences is something we take great pride in.

Moving forward, where would you like to see the Andava Digital Marketing Agency in five years? What’s the highest benchmark that you have yet to achieve?

In five years, we aim to expand into new service lines, offering a more holistic approach to marketing. This could include integrating deeper analytics, enhanced creative services and developing proprietary tools to provide clients with a comprehensive solution for their marketing needs.

The highest benchmark is to be recognized as a leader in innovation within the digital marketing industry, driving impactful, measurable campaigns that set new standards for creativity and performance.