1.5 million view “Christianity & the Amazing Armenians: 10 Facts”

WASHINGTON—From February 14-18, more than 1.5 million viewed the “Christianity & the Amazing Armenians: 10 Facts” in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The full-page ads (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) in the first section of the newspaper, along with its top leaderboard banner online, generated widespread engagement and conversation.

Khachkar Studios coordinated the effort with high value-add community teamwork as part of its US$10+ million investment in Good News Armenian Christian media. The Sun Sentinel is the largest newspaper in southern Florida and the second largest in Florida.

Beyond the 1.5 million views, the 5-minute podcast linked to the advertisement also saw record breaking listener numbers. Many praised it as a powerful and engaging summary of the “10 Facts” and their profound impact on Christianity.

South Florida is home to the Sunshine State’s 21st Congressional District, a vibrant region blessed with diverse faith-based communities including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist—who greatly value their Armenian Christian neighbors and appreciate the amazing contributions of Armenian Christians to Florida, the United States and the world. Many South Florida residents are represented in Congress by U.S. Representative Brian Mast, who serves as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Khachkar Studios is a multimedia studio that empowers Christian role models through Good News education-training-retention, guided by world-class benchmarking and management excellence.

Feedback on the “10 Facts” from readers included comments such as:

“We framed the Sun Sentinel ad and placed it in our kitchen—so our family will always remember the ‘10 Facts’ for generations to come.”

“I knew that Armenians are Christians but did not know how truly amazing they are and the huge responsibility they have protecting the tombs of Jesus and Mary.”

“The podcast really does an effective job in summarizing the facts behind the Amazing Armenians’ importance to Christianity.”

“I’ve heard many Armenians say after reading the ‘10 Facts’ list that it instills new meaning in attending the Badarak, and they will work with renewed vigor to get more of their family and friends to worship every Sunday.”

“We were so moved that we bought 10 copies of the Sun Sentinel and shared them with both our Armenian and non-Armenian friends.”

“It’s very easy to remember the ‘10 Facts’ in three groups: Facts 1 to 5 are Historical Facts, Facts 6 to 9 are Sacred Sites Facts, and Fact 10 is the Armenian Genocide Fact.”

Historical roots of Armenian Christianity—For centuries, Armenia has stood as a beacon of Christian heritage. The Biblical Mt. Ararat, where Noah’s Ark is said to have rested, lies in the heart of historic Armenia. Two of Jesus Christ’s Apostles, Thaddeus and Bartholomew, first preached Christianity there, laying the foundation for what would become the world’s first Christian nation in 301 A.D., under St. Gregory the Illuminator. Armenian faith deepened further in 405 A.D., when Saint Mesrob Mashtots translated the Bible into Armenian, naming it “The Breath of God” (Asd-vadz-a-shounch). For over 1,700 years, the Armenian Divine Liturgy has strengthened believers, inspiring generations to uphold their commitment to Sunday worship.

Guardians of sacred Christian sites—Armenian Christians have protected sacred sites in Jerusalem for over 1,600 years, beginning in the fourth century with the establishment of the Armenian Christian Quarter. Since 638 A.D., they have been custodians of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which houses the tomb of Jesus Christ. Their guardianship expanded in the 14th century to the Tomb of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In the 19th century, they became custodians of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Jesus’ birthplace, and the Armenian Church of Our Lady at the Fourth Station of the Cross, where Jesus met His mother, Mary.

Persevering through the Armenian Genocide—Despite facing genocide between 1915 and 1923, where 1.5 million Armenian Christians were killed as part of Turkey’s campaign to eradicate Christianity from the region, Armenian faith endured. The Christian population in Turkey was savagely ethnically cleansed from 20% in 1915 to just 0.2% today. Yet, Armenian Christians, armed with their unwavering faith and bible, persevered. Their resilience is a testament to the power of Christian devotion, ensuring that Armenian Christian heritage continues to inspire every new generation worldwide.

To download a printable copy of the “10 Facts” or listen to the official podcast, visit www.khachkarstudios.com.

Khachkar Studios is accepting proposals to support with technical advice and funding seven work streams to continue spreading this good news featuring “Christianity & the Amazing Armenians: 10 Facts”, including short-clips, podcasts, analyses, written content, events, news and music.

Life size frame-ready prints, phone wallpapers, t-shirt graphics, coffee mug graphics, pen graphics and other graphics will be available for free on the Khachkar Studios website.

For more information about Khachkar Studios and its initiatives, visit www.khachkarstudios.com.