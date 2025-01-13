AYF-YOARF hosts 90th annual Convention

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.—The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. held its 90th annual Convention from December 26-30, 2024.

The Convention hosted 43 delegates representing all of the region’s 16 chapters. AYF-WUS, AYF Canada and the Bureau Office of Youth Affairs (BOYA) also sent representatives to the Convention.

Convention delegates — the highest body of the AYF-YOARF — evaluated and examined the activities conducted by the Central Executive (CE), the 16 regional chapters and 13 central councils throughout 2024. The delegates deliberated on fresh goals for the organization and approved resolutions shaping the agenda for the upcoming year at both regional and international levels. Nayiri Shahnazarian (Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter) and Raffi Sarrafian (Chicago “Ararat” Chapter) led the Convention as the tivan.

The following AYF members represented the outgoing 2024 CE:

Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) – Chairperson

Isabel Hagobian (New York) – Treasurer

Lori Samuelian (New Jersey) – Secretary

Lori Baronian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Daron Bedian (Chicago) – Advisor

Niree Kaprielian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Alec Soghomonian (Manhattan) – Advisor

Each day, delegates commenced deliberations at 9:30 a.m. and worked past midnight, striving to achieve their goals and complete the Convention’s comprehensive agenda. Guest representatives included George Aghjayan and Steve Mesrobian of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee, Kenar Charchaflian of AYF Camp Haiastan, Ani Ghazaryan from AYF-WUS, Talia Jabrayan from AYF Canada, Tsoghig Ashekian and Kevork Hagopjian from the ARF Bureau Youth Office, Mark Manuelian from the Governing Body and Vrej Dawli from BOYA’s Educational Committee. The representatives shared an overview of their organization’s ongoing initiatives, objectives and future goals.

The ARS Lowell “Lousintak” Chapter graciously hosted breakfast for the delegates on December 27 and 28. On the evening of December 28, the AYF North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter, the ARS Lowell “Lousintak” Chapter and St. Gregory’s greater church community came together to host a dinner for delegates and community members in North Andover, Massachusetts, followed by an array of desserts. During the Convention, the Central Educational Council presented the Gharib Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the chapter with the most outstanding educational program of the calendar year. This year, the trophy was awarded to the New York “Hyortik” Chapter.

The Convention elected a new Central Executive for the 2025 year consisting of the following members:

Isabel Hagobian (New York) – Chairperson

Aram Parnagian (Manhattan) – Treasurer

Lori Samuelian (New Jersey) – Secretary

Nayiri Shahnazarian (Washington, D.C.) – Advisor

Alec Soghomonian (Manhattan) – Advisor

Nairi Diratsouian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Daron Markosian (Detroit) – Advisor

The 2025 CE is highly motivated to begin the year’s work effectively and successfully, guided by over 30 resolutions passed at the Convention.